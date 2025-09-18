JoJo Siwa has sparked further speculation she and boyfriend of five months Chris Hughes of planning to get hitched.

Fans noticed that the former Dance Moms star liked a post from a wedding planner called PoshVows, and they are convinced this means she’s thinking about the potential of her own nuptials.

The post was about the timeline of beauty treatments a bride may want to get in the run up to her wedding day, and when is the best time to have each of them.

Siwa and Love Island star Chris have been dating since early summer. They met each other weeks before when they both moved in to the Celebrity Big Brother house. Viewers were quick to comment on the chemistry and closeness between the pair.

Just days after leaving the house in April, at the wrap party for the show, JoJo split with then girlfriend Kath Ebbs, who she had been dating since the end of 2024. One month later, in June, JoJo and Chris, who have a ten year age gap, announced their relationship.

Just days before liking the post about wedding preparation, JoJo talked about her potential wedding plans during an interview with The Sun.

She said: “A wedding is a two-person thing. So we would have to decide what it looks like. But I do know that I want it to have a baby-blue scheme and I need to help Chris make the playlist.

"Otherwise, it’ll be all songs I don’t know! He likes to educate me on music. He loves The 1975 and all these boy bands, but I don’t know any of them as they are British. Give me some NSYNC or Backstreet Boys!

"At the end of the day, we have a very public life, but we are still two humans who love each other very much. So as much as we love to share stuff, we always like to keep some stuff to ourselves, too."