JoJo Siwa has hit back at her ex Kath Ebbs after they appeared to take a swipe at her online - while also opening up about wedding plans with new partner Chris Hughes.

The two have been dating ever since, with JoJo meeting Chris’ family on multiple occasions.

In July, Kath went public with their new partner, AFLW player Tilley Lucas-Rodd, posting a photo on social media with a caption that read: “Hope this one doesn’t cheat on me.”

Speaking to the Sun’s Fabulous magazine, JoJo has responded to the jab directly. She said: “I’m just lucky enough that I realised things when I did. I could have spent more time in my life being in a bad place.

“I’d rather not do that. It’s interesting - it’s funny to see what people do for attention.”

Despite living long-distance, JoJo and Chris have already started imagining their wedding. JoJo, who rose to fame on US TV show Dance Moms, has also hinted at wanting to settle permanently in the UK and admitted she’s been “pestering” Chris about children.

“A wedding is a two-person thing, so we would have to decide what it looks like,” JoJo said. “But I do know I want it to have a baby-blue colour scheme, and I need to help Chris make the playlist.

“Otherwise, it’ll be all songs I don’t know.”

She added that while Chris is into British bands like the 1975, she’d prefer some NSYNC or Backstreet Boys.

Speaking on Heart’s No Filter, she added: “We pester each other about it [having children]. The thing about Christopher and I is how we met - it accelerates your relationship like no other. We realised we liked each other more than friends, a lot more.

“I think we have a beautiful future ahead. It’s very fast, but it feels right. Our families get along, so it’s like one big family already. It’s gorgeous.”