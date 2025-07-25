Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood has made her debut on ITV’s This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Since then, Olivia Attwood’s career has gone from strength to strength and has hosted a number of documentaries including Getting Filthy Rich, where she explored the world of adult content and also Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection, where Olivia looks at cosmetic procedures.

Olivia Atwood is also a regular panelist on Loose Women and launched her own podcast in February 2024. Last year, she discussed her struggles with ADHD ( Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and revealed that when she was at school, it wasn’t something young girls were diagnosed with.

Olivia Attwood and Dermot O'Leary height in feet: How have fans reacted to her This Morning debut? | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On her podcast So Wrong It’s Right, she said: “In primary school, I was getting in trouble for things like daydreaming, talking, not concentrating.

“I think obviously this is where the ADHD was obviously displaying itself, but we didn't know that. We didn't know that I had ADHD.'

Olivia was joined by her mum Jen who said: “I think at the time people would describe you as overactive, not hyperactive because you weren't destructive, you weren't like racing around in circles, but you were definitely overactive.

“It was a bit of a complex because when you had your psych reports done, it was a very complicated profile that you had because you had a high IQ, but then dyslexia was pulling that down.”

During her debut on This Morning, Olivia also discussed her ADHD with Ashley James and Gyles Brandreth.

How tall are Olivia Atwood and Dermot O’Leary?

After Olivia Attwood said: 'Thanks guys! This is not a drill. This is happening,” she went on to say to Dermot that '...I want you to know, I did go for a smaller heel.” Dermot replied by saying 'You could have worn a flat! That's all I'm saying... Early feedback.”

Dermot O’ Leary is 5 foot 9 inches tall whilst Olivia Attwood is five foot 11 inches.

Although there have been a few negative comments to Olivia Attwood’s debut on X, the reaction has generally been positive Whilst one fan wrote: “Olivia Attwood? Now we are clutching at straws. Bring back Alison #thismorning. However, another X user said: “Olivia Attwood belongs on the sofa! Sterling job on #ThisMorning today! Really enjoyed her input.”

One X user was most certainly impressed with Olivia’s debut and said: “Don’t shoot me down but I actually like Olivia presenting. Tbh anyone but Hammond works for me but Olivia seems more switched on than any of the other females they’ve had presenting it #ThisMorning.”

Olivia Attwood is married to footballer Bradley Dack, the couple married on June 3, 2023.