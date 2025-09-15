ITV has confirmed when Big Brother fans will see the return of the original social experience for its newest series.

The long-running reality show, which was revived by ITV in 2023, is set for an imminent return following the success of the rebooted show. According to ITV, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother has exceeded 100 million streams over the past two years, with bosses committed to bringing more housemate drama to screens.

Excitement has been high amongst Big Brother fans in anticipation of the newest series, which is due to hit screens soon. ITV has now confirmed the exact date that the new series will launch.

Here’s everything you need to know so far.

Big Brother will start its 2025 season in September | ITV

When does Big Brother 2025 launch?

ITV has confirmed that the new series of Big Brother will launch at 9pm on Sunday, September 28.

The show will arrive with a Live Launch show, during which this year’s housemates will enter the house for the first time. AJ Odudu and Will Best also return to present the show.

Like previous series, Big Brother will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, which will provide insight and exclusive content, with audience members and a celebrity panel giving their opinions on major happenings within the famous house.

What channel is Big Brother 2025 on?

Big Brother will launch live on ITV2 and ITVX. Episodes will air Sunday-Friday, with Big Brother: Late & Live following each episode on the same channel.

As well as the companion show, the Big Brother live stream will be airing into the early hours seven nights per week. This will be shown exclusively on ITVX.

Have housemates been announced for Big Brother 2025?

As of yet, there has been no announcement concerning which members of the public will be entering the famous reality show house. Is we go by previous years, show bosses tend to keep their cards close to their chest and only reveal the full line-up on launch night.

Therefore, it may be unlikely that we get any names before September 28.