A familiar face has entered the Big Brother house, as political influencer Emily Hewertson makes her mark.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV reality show returned for its third rebooted series and its 22nd overall season last night (September 28). Twelve housemates entered the famous house on launch night.

There was one familiar face whose entry into the Big Brother house came as a surprise to some viewers. Emily Hewertson was among the new group of housemates looking to spend a few weeks in the Big Brother house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the political influencer.

Who is Emily Hewertson?

Conservative and political influencer Emily Hewertson has joined the Big Brother house. | Initial/ITV

Emily Hewertson is a 25-year-old political influencer and political events coordinator from Northampton. She first grew to prominence on social media as a young Conservative member during the Brexit referendum, often sharing her outspoken thoughts and feelings on pressing political issues.

She has garnered more than 165,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) and currently boasts more than 24,000 followers on Instagram. However she has privated her social media accounts since entering the Big Brother house, with both account remaining private at the time of writing.

The political influencer has been a member of the Conservative Party since she was 16 years old. Emily is often seen at political events with figures such as Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage and has appeared on channels such as GB News as a panelist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about joining the Big Brother house, Emily revealed she was looking for a husband inside the famous house, adding: “I'm looking forward to meeting all the other housemates. Working in politics, I've met all sorts of characters, so I'm definitely used to a big range of personalities. But I just love meeting new people and seeing what they have to offer.”

Unfortunately for Emily, her face being recognisable to some viewers may have hindered her Big Brother stay before it has really even began. After entering the house to a flurry boos, she voted as one of the three housemates to receive the ‘evil eye’ on launch night, alongside Sam and Caroline. The three housemates are at risk of being evicted from the house just hours after entering, with one of the housemates set to depart the show already.

Last night, viewers watched as Emily, Sam, and Caroline entered the exit room ahead of a challenge to determine the unlucky housemate, but fans won’t find out until tonight’s episode who has been given the boot.

Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.