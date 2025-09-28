Big Brother is welcoming a fresh group of housemates for a new series 👁📺

Big Brother is kicking off another season on ITV2

The latest batch of housemates is being revealed.

But who are the people taking part in the show in 2025?

This article will be updating throughout the evening of September 28 as Big Brother’s cast is revealed during the 2025 live launch.

After a summer celebrity series that set the nation’s chins properly wagging, Big Brother is back for more. The iconic reality show is set for a fresh outing on ITV2 with ordinary people this time around.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are back on hosting duties as the live launch takes place this evening (September 28). The latest batch of housemates will be introduced to the nation and will be stepping into the famous house.

But who will Big Brother be keeping a close eye on over the coming days and weeks? We will be updating the list of housemates throughout the evening.

When is the Big Brother live launch?

Big Brother is watching | Initial/ ITV

To kick-off the latest edition of the truly iconic series, ITV is once again holding a live launch episode. The broadcaster is the third place Big Brother has called home after Channel 4 and 5.

It is taking place on ITV2/ ITVX and is due to start at 9pm. Viewers can expect it to run for around 90 minutes and over the course of the night, the latest batch of housemates will be revealed.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best once again welcome an eclectic mix of strangers from across the UK who will all become housemates living under one roof.

ITV promises: “Viewers can expect more new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions as the cast of housemates go up against one another in a bid to be crowned the winner, and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.”

Who are the Big Brother housemates for 2025?

The hit reality series will be revealing its cast to the nation throughout the course of its live launch episode tonight (September 28). We will be updating this article as the housemates are revealed.

Gani, 39, is a Big Brother housemate | ITV/ Initial

The first housemate of 2025’s Big Brother is Gani! He got a bit of an early present from Big Brother in the form of a big eye. 39-years-old, he is a pizza shop manager from South London.

Explaining why he signed up, Gani said: “I’d like to be known by millions. I see this as an opportunity not only for my personal growth, but also to help build the future of my personal brand. And on a personal level, being without a phone will be an impressive psychological experiment — one that I believe will teach me even more about myself.”

Cameron, 22, from Taunton, Somerset, has entered the Big Brother house. | ITV/ Initial

Housemate number two is 22-year-old farmer from Taunton, Somerset - Cameron. He describes himself as an introverted guy who has only been to London three times - two of which are for farming protests.

Explaining why he signed up, Cameron said: “Initially I found the ad while I was scrolling online. I’d just finished a job I was doing and thought ‘let’s just apply for it and see what happens.’ I didn’t think I’d get this far to be honest.

“And it’s so exciting. I just want a real fun experience, a totally new out of my remit type. Secondly, I'd like to fly the flag for British farming. “

22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house | ITV/ Initial

Third-up was Nancy, from Glasgow - she speaks five languages. A pansexual, she also describes herself as fiery and “Italian at the end of the day”.

The 22-year-old graduate has explained why she signed-up for the show. She said: “It was a moment of time in my life where I felt so lost, and I was looking for a sign from the universe. And then I saw an advert for the show and I decided to apply.

“The auditions kept going and going and then I ended up here and I feel like it was the right choice. I feel like I’ve found something to do, and I can show people who I am.”

Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR. | ITV/ Initial

The fourth housemate is Caroline. In her 50s, she has worked in PR for 30 years and has been engaged five times.

Speaking about why she signed up for the show, Caroline said: “I left my job to set up my own company and, in Yorkshire, there's not that many celebrities, so I haven't had much luck because I don't live in London anymore. So, I went to the job centre and the woman looked at my CV and said, ‘You should do something on the telly. You should write a book.

“You should go on social media, do videos. You’re too good to sit in an office, you've got too much going for you’. I laughed it off but I went home and saw the advertisement for Big Brother.

“So, I just did the video and never thought anything of it. I went back to thinking, ‘what am I going to do in my life?’. And then I got the phone call, and it just went from there and now we’re here!”

Big Brother housemate number five is Zelah, 25, a personal trainer from South London | ITV/ Initial

Housemate number five is personal trainer Zelah from South London. He is a trans-man and his friends compare him to a “spaniel”.

Explaining why he signed-up for Big Brother, Zelah said: “I'm in this weird in-between where I've recently left the corporate world into having a bit of a looser schedule while I get qualified and build my business, so it felt like a ‘why not’ situation. I’m someone who doesn't have much of a social battery that runs out, so I'm very intrigued to see how far that goes in the house.

“Also, being trans, I think that a lot of the media narrative at the moment is taken out of our hands, and it will be nice to re-centre that and retake control. Shows like Big Brother show the normality of people - you can't get more personal than watching someone 24/7.”

18-year-old cleaner from Bristol Teja was the sixth housemate in the Big Brother house. | ITV/ Initial

Up next was housemate number six: 18-year-old Teja, from Bristol. On the outside she runs a cleaning business with her mum.

Speaking about her reasons for entering the house, Teja said: “I applied for the cash prize mostly. And experience as well, but the money for sure. Winning that amount would be amazing. You’ve got to be in it to win it.

“I can speak to anyone – I’m very bubbly. I'm quite a good cook – not gourmet standards but I can feed people. I'm a cleaner so will be able to keep the house tidy. I'm very competitive and I'm good at games so I think I would be good at whatever tasks I’m faced with.”

Big Brother housemate number seven is Emily, 25, from Northampton | ITV/ Initial

The seventh housemate is Emily, 25, a self-confessed Tory, she wants to prove that they can “have hearts”. She is also “gagging for a husband”.

The political events manager from Northampton, explained her decision to enter the Big Brother house. She said: “I applied because I love doing things for the plot. I love a fun experience and meeting new people. And I guess this is just another crazy chapter in my very crazy life!

“I'll definitely bring a lot of noise. But also, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. I'm so enthusiastic that people often think I'm being sarcastic. However, I will definitely bring fun, so I'll make sure that nobody is bored in the house.”

22-year-old Marcus from Manchester is Big Brother housemate number 8. | ITV/ Initial

Housemate number eight is 22-year-old Marcus from Manchester. He’s a mechanical engineer - and joined the Navy when he was 17, although that ship has now sailed. He describes himself as a ‘flirt’ and promises to flirt with Big Brother.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Marcus said: “I just thought why not - this is something that not many people get the opportunity to do, and to say that I've done it is so surreal – those are the sort of things I love to do.

“I bring energy, a lot of energy, and a lot of playfulness. I can also bring a little bit of stirring the pot from time to time.”

Housemate number nine is Tate. He is from Falkirk, Scotland and works as a butler in the buff - as well as having an engineering degree.

The 27-year-old business owner explained his decision to join the show: “It was always a bucket list experience. I've always wanted to do something like this and I thought it would be a fun story to tell one day. Me being on the show might also potentially help with my business as well.

“Being part of the ‘buff butler’ stuff, you naturally fall into the role of an entertainer, getting folks chatting and mingling and maybe playing a couple daft games. It depends what everyone else is like. I'm very versatile - I can have quite deep and intellectual conversations, and I can also be a bit daft. “

Housemate number 10 in the Big Brother house is Elsa. She is a content creator from Essex. | ITV/ Initial

Elsa, 21, was Big Brother housemate number ten. She compares herself to Tinkerbell - she sees dead people, or so she says.

The content creator from Essex said: “I saw an advertisement to apply on TikTok, and I thought, ‘okay, I'm just going to apply. Like, I'm just going to do it’. I feel like you’re only 21 once. And why not!

“I think I'm looking forward to the experience as a whole, but also making new friendships.”

Big Brother housemate number 11 is 27-year-old Zumba instructor Sam from Skipton | ITV/ Initial

Housemate number 11 is Sam, 27, from Skipton. Sam is a Zumba instructor and is “so ready” to enter the house.

Speaking about joining the show, Sam said: “I've always wanted to do it; I love being around a lot of people and I've got to get out of the house and give my mum a break.

“I think I'll bring a lot of fun to the house; I'll definitely bring a lot of energy. I want to get people doing Zumba and morning yoga every day. I hope we can have little sing-alongs too. I think I'll be good entertainment for all the housemates. I’m also a good listener; I cry at anything so I can empathise and think I’ll be a good friend to have in there. “

The final housemate for Big Brother 2025 is 20-year-old Jenny. | ITV/ Initial

The final housemate to enter the house during the live launch was number 12: Jenny. She is 20-years-old and from Derry.

She said: “I've been watching Big Brother for years, and I think it's just a once in a lifetime opportunity. I had the opportunity to apply, and I just thought, ‘this could be a lot of fun’. And here I am!

“I think I will bring a lot of craic to the house. I think I will try my best to make everybody laugh and just be positive.”

The full list of Big Brother contestants for 2025:

Gani

Cameron

Nancy

Caroline

Zelah

Teja

Emily

Marcus

Tate

Elsa

Sam

Jenny

Updates to follow.

When is the first Big Brother eviction?

Viewers will soon have the chance to give their verdict on the newest batch of housemates. The first live eviction is due to take place sooner than you might think.

It is taking place tonight (September 28) in a major twist. It means one housemate will be packing their bags before even getting to settle in.

Another eviction is due to take place on Friday (October 3). The live eviction episode will start at 9pm, according to the schedule.

