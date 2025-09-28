Big Brother is back - here’s everything you need to know to tune into the new series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original social experiment is back once again after a successful reboot on ITV. The broadcaster picked up the iconic reality show in 2022, with the first series in the ITV era hitting screens in 2023.

Ever since then, ITV appear to be happy with the performance of the show and its spin-off Celebrity Big Brother, with ITV bosses committing to even more Big Brother content for fans. Here’s when you can tune in to the newest series of the hit reality show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AJ Odudu and Will Best return for the live launch of Big Brother 2025 on Sunday, September 29. | ITV

When is the Big Brother 2025 live launch?

The live launch of Big Brother 2025 will take place at 9pm on Sunday, September 28. The live launch show will air at 9pm on

What channel is Big Brother 2025 on?

Big Brother 2025 will air on ITV2 and ITVX. Big Brother: Late & Live, the companion show which features insight from celebrities and viewers, will also air on ITV2 and ITVX right after each episode of the reality show is shown.

There will also be a dedicated livestream exclusively on ITVX. This will broadcast live footage direct from the house seven nights per week into the early hours of the morning.

When will episodes of Big Brother 2025 air?

Away from the live launch episode of Big Brother 2025, the series is set to air each episode at 9pm every Sunday to Friday until the series end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s series is slight extended, with the housemates set to take part in the show for 48 days, equal to around an extra week. This makes series 22 the longest so far since Big Brother’s return on ITV in 2023.

As a result of this timeline, we can expect the series to be wrapping up around November 15. The series may end a little after this to account for the show not airing on Saturdays.

Who is hosting Big Brother 2025?

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host the live launch of Big Brother 2025. The pair will also front live evictions from the house.

AJ and Will have been the faces of ITV’s era of Big Brother, which began in 2023. Alongside their duties on the main show, the presenting duo also alternating hosting duties on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about what they are looking forward to this series, AJ said: “I want people to go in there and be their authentic selves from day one. We never know what to expect and that’s the exciting thing about it. I actually am going into it with no expectations other than I want to see a diverse group of Housemates.”

Will also described his hosting gig alongside AJ as “an absolute dream”, saying: “We’re both busy and it can be difficult to see your mates as much as you’d like to. Having an environment where we can hang out and do something we love together for seven weeks is an absolute dream.”