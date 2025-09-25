RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 7: What time are episodes available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three? Full episode schedule
The reality competition show will see the return of Rupaul as he searches for the UK’s next drag superstar. Following Kyran Thax’s winn last series, RuPaul has another crown and a cash prize of £25,000.
A total of 12 queens will enter the famous werkroom to battle for the crown. With excitement high amongst fans for the return of the show, here’s when you can tune into the first episode of the series.
What time will RuPaul Drag Race UK S7 episodes be available?
Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series seven will be uploaded to the BBC iPlayer at 8pm every Thursday evening. The show will then air on BBC Three at 9pm the same night.
The first episode of the series will launch on Thursday, September 25.
How many episodes are there in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S7?
There are set tobe 10 episodes in this series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The full episode schedule is:
- Episode 1 - September 25
- Episode 2 - October 2
- Episode 3 - October 9
- Episode 4 - October 16
- Episode 5 - October 23
- Episode 6 - October 30
- Episode 7 - November 6
- Episode 8 - November 13
- Episode 9 - November 20
- Episode 10 (FINALE) - November 27
Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S7
As previously mentioned, 12 queens will be taking part in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series seven. These queens are:
- Catrin Feelings - 26, Rhondda Valley
- Tayris Mongardi - 27, Brighton
- Sally TM - 27, South Shields
- Sillexa Diction - 26, Leeds
- Pasty - 30, Cornwall
- Nyongbella - 25, London
- Paige Three - 28, London/Surrey
- Elle Vosque - 22, Belfast
- Viola - 22, Coventry
- Chai T Grande - 32, London
- Bonnie Ann Clyde - 30, Dublin
- Bones - 25, London