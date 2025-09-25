Start your engines - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for its seventh season on the BBC.

The reality competition show will see the return of Rupaul as he searches for the UK’s next drag superstar. Following Kyran Thax’s winn last series, RuPaul has another crown and a cash prize of £25,000.

A total of 12 queens will enter the famous werkroom to battle for the crown. With excitement high amongst fans for the return of the show, here’s when you can tune into the first episode of the series.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns to BBC iPlayer and BBC Three for series seven. | BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

What time will RuPaul Drag Race UK S7 episodes be available?

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series seven will be uploaded to the BBC iPlayer at 8pm every Thursday evening. The show will then air on BBC Three at 9pm the same night.

The first episode of the series will launch on Thursday, September 25.

How many episodes are there in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S7?

There are set tobe 10 episodes in this series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The full episode schedule is:

Episode 1 - September 25

Episode 2 - October 2

Episode 3 - October 9

Episode 4 - October 16

Episode 5 - October 23

Episode 6 - October 30

Episode 7 - November 6

Episode 8 - November 13

Episode 9 - November 20

Episode 10 (FINALE) - November 27

Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S7

As previously mentioned, 12 queens will be taking part in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series seven. These queens are:

Catrin Feelings - 26, Rhondda Valley

Tayris Mongardi - 27, Brighton

Sally TM - 27, South Shields

Sillexa Diction - 26, Leeds

Pasty - 30, Cornwall

Nyongbella - 25, London

Paige Three - 28, London/Surrey

Elle Vosque - 22, Belfast

Viola - 22, Coventry

Chai T Grande - 32, London

Bonnie Ann Clyde - 30, Dublin

Bones - 25, London