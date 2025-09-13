Here they are ... the contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 in all their sparkling glory.

Rumours have swirled for months about which celebrities will take to the dance floor this year and now fans have been put out of their misery in a spectacular way, with the release of a very glamorous photo.

The first photo of the new cast of Strictly Come Dancing contestants has been released, with all 15 dressed up and ready to hit the dancefloor.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the BBC show returns for its 23rd series with a new cast of celebrity hopefuls on September 20.

Pink was the colour of choice for most of the contestants.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer wore a tassled pink number with a plunging V-neck to her waist, while pink tassels were shown off by ER actress Alex Kingston and model and actress Ellie Goldstein.

Former England footballer Karen Carney wore a hot pink dress – also with a plunging neckline – while Olympian and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeete opted for bright pink trousers and a shirt that showed off his chest.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Vicky Pattison, Thomas Skinner, Ross King, George Clarke, Stefan Dennis, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Balvinder Sopal, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Karen Carney, Ellie Goldstein, Chris Robshaw, Lewis Cope and La Voix, the contestants for this year's Strictly Come Dancing on BBC 1 | Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire

YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke wore tailored magenta trousers with a pale pink belt and a floral pink patterned fitted T-shirt.

Drag Race UK finalist Le Voix was a vision in red, wearing a dress featuring a long flowing skirt with a slit up to the thigh.

Offering a pop of bright yellow was reality TV star Vicky Pattison in a fitted knee-length dress, while EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal wore a turquoise dress.

Former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looked dapper in an electric blue suit, while Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope wore the same colour, but showed off his arms with a sheer sleeveless top and tailored trousers.

Neighbours stalwart Stefan Dennis, broadcaster Ross King and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw all wore patterned suits, while former Apprentice star and social media personality Thomas Skinner had a pale blue suit with sparkly details on the lapels.

Over the course of 12 weeks, the cast will perform the tango, jive, salsa and quickstep alongside their professional partners.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke will again score the pairs as they compete to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly won the talent show prize at the National Television Awards for a 10th year in a row this week.

Last year’s series, which celebrated 20 years, was won by blind comedian Chris McCausland and professional dancer Dianne Buswell.