As The Great British Bake Off returns for its 16th series, we take a look back at the show’s previous winners.

The hit Channel 4 baking competition show has been a mainstay on television screens for the past 15 years, producing some memorable moments and stunning bakes throughout its long run.

The Great British Bake Off has made stars of some of its winners, with 16 amataur bakers taking the title since 2010. Here’s everything you need to know about the previous winners - and the show’s most successful stars.

Whitby's David Atherton, Bake Off 2019 winner, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Who has won The Great British Bake Off?

There have been 15 winners of The Great British Bake Off so far. These are:

Series 1 - Edd Kimber

Series 2 - Joanne Wheatley

Series 3 - John Whaite

Series 4 - Frances Quinn

Series 5 - Nancy Birtwhistle

Series 6 - Nadiya Hussain

Series 7 - Candice Brown

Series 8 - Sophie Faldo

Series 9 - Rahul Mandal

Series 10 - David Atherton

Series 11 - Peter Sawkins

Series 12 - Giuseppe Dell’Anno

Series 13 - Syabria Yusoff

Series 14 - Matty Edgell

Series 15 - Georgie Grasso

Who are the most successful winner of The Great British Bake Off?

You can watch Nadiya’s Cook Once, Eat Twice on BBC Two at 7.30pm each Tuesday from September 17 | BBC/Wall to Wall/Tom Kirkman

Without a doubt, the biggest success story of The Great British Bake Off is series six winner Nadiya Hussain. After becoming a fan-favourite and national treasure during her stint on the show, Nadiya went on to become one of the UK biggest celebrity chefs, releasing best-selling cookbooks, a homeware range and hosting a series of cooking shows.

Some of her hit shows include Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, Nadiya’s Family Favourites, and The Chronicles of Nadiya. She also appeared on The One Show and has featured as a guest presenter on Loose Women. Nadiya was also invited to bake a cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Nadiya has built her post-Bake Off career into an empire reportedly worth £3.7 million according to reports.

Another successful winner includes John Whaite, who went on to appear on shows such as Lorraine, Sunday Brunch, and This Morning after winning the second series of the show. He became a regular guest on the Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch during the show’s run from 2020 until 2023.

John also appeared on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing and become part of the show’s first-ever same-sex pairing, being partnered with Johannes Radebe. He placed runner-up behind EastEnders actress Rose Ayline-Ellis.

John Whaite, winner of The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing finalist, has set up a fundraiser to help advertise the HIV campaign across Brighton and Hove.(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

In February 2025, John, who also owns Ruff Puff Brownies, revealed that he had turned his back on television and re-joined subscription site OnlyFans, where he shares explicit photos and videos of himself. Explaining his decision to return to the site, which had previously impacted brand deals with companies such as Peugeot and Waitrose, he said: “Last time being on [OnlyFans] didn’t gel with my role on daytime television. But I quit the TV industry 18 months ago and haven’t looked back.

“I had an incredible 12-year-long career and achieved some extraordinary milestones that I’ll proudly take with me to the grave. I loved it (mostly) while it lasted, and made some wonderful friendships which I’ll cherish, but that river, for me, had run dry. It didn’t set me alight anymore.”