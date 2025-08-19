The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens soon, with this year’s contestants revealed.

Twelve bakers will take part in the upcoming series as the popular baking contest show returns to Channel 4 screens next months. Amongst the new cohort of amateur bakers includes two hairdressers, a bridal designer, a creative entrepreneur, and a roller-skating drag king performer.

Drag king Jessika, 32, revealed that she was at a friend’s house when she first got the call to be on the show. The contestant, who grew up in Cornwall, said: “Seeing the big white tent for the first time was so weird.

“I’ve watched the show for years, and entertained the idea that, potentially, maybe, one day, this girl could quite possibly bake up a storm for the judges. But it didn’t really hit me until I was standing at my workstation, apron on, looking around at the other bakers and thinking, ‘Welp, girl, you made it!'”

The Great British Bake Off class of 2025 has been revealed ahead of the show's 16th series premiere. | Channel 4

Pui Man, 51, is swapping designing wedding dresses for designing cakes after picking up a passion for baking during the Covid-19 lockdown. She said she was “extremely excited” but also “extremely nervous” about taking part in the show.

This year’ youngest contestant is 23-year-old Jasmine, an Edinburgh-born medical student who is completing her degree in London. Influenced by her mum and aunties, Jasmine says she like to use “classic flavours and techniques to produce delicious bakes”.

Former amateur powerlifter Iain, from Belfast, often uses his bakes to immortalise his favourite album covers, including recreating them on his sourdough crusts. The 29-year-old software engineer said: “When I got the call to confirm my place I was in sheer disbelief, I had no idea it would actually happen.

“I thought it was a prank at first, I got a call a few minutes after being told and I thought they were going to tell me they made a mistake and I wasn’t actually on the show!”

Ukrainian-born office assistant Nataliia, who arrived in the UK just before war broke out with Russia, says that she likes to follow traditional recipes. She revealed that her husband secretly entered her for the show, adding: “When he told me that the Bake Off team wanted to speak to me, I was — to put it mildly — shocked. We were at home, and it was the most unexpected phone call.”

Lesley, 53, is one of two hairdressers taking part in the new Bake Off series. She has said that her family inspires her baking and loves to pass on her baking skills to her granddaughter Mabel.

Nadia, 41, is also a hairdresser. The Liverpool-based contestant loves to mix flavours including Italian and Indian, inspired by her Italian chef dad.

Business development executive Toby, who lives in Warwickshire with girlfriend Syd and their rescue dog Bex, said that entering the tent for the first time and meeting hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding was surreal. The 29-year-old said: “They were honestly just so friendly and we had a hug and introduced ourselves. I do remember I felt an overwhelming need to be interesting… whether I was successful or not, I’m not sure I want to know.”

Other contestants taking part this year include senior systems architect Aaron, creative entrepreneur Tom, Welsh software delivery manager Leighton, and analytical research and development scientist Hassan from south Yorkshire.

When is The Great British Bake Off back?

It has been confirmed that the 16th series of The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 2 at 8pm.

The premiere date is an earlier treat than normal for fans, with the show normally hitting screens in late September. As a result, the new series is expected to run until November 4.

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will return as hosts, with Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith also returning to judge this year’s bakers.