The Great British Bake Off’s return to screen is just around the corner, with a new trailer teasing series 16 being released.

The hit baking competition show returns to screen later this year as a new batch of bakers compete to be crowned Britain’s best amateur baker. Channel 4 has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series.

The trailer, narrated by comedian Joe Wilkinson, showed hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond in animated form as viewers are told of an “abakening”. An animated Dame Prue Leith can be seen in the sky at one point, before the camera spirals into judge Paul Hollywood's twinkling blue eye as he stands in the famous tent.

While the trailer did not confirmed the exact date of the series premiere, viewers can expect to see The Great British Bake Off back on screens in September. In fact, reports suggest that the show could be returning earlier than usual - while the series normally begins in the later weeks of September, there have been reports that suggest the show will be re-launching in the first week of September.

While Prue wasn’t seen in person in the promo trailer, Channel 4 has confirmed that she will be returning as a judge for the 16th series. Channel 4 said in an update about the new series of The Great British Bake Off: “As the ovens fire up and a new batch of bakers steps into the iconic tent to face Paul and Prue, audiences can expect all the classic ingredients — warmth, humour, creativity, and just the right amount of competition. This autumn, let the universe of Bake Off pull you in once again. Because, as the trail says, once there was nothing, and then there was Bake Off.”

Noel Fielding has confirmed he will be co-host Bake Off in 2025 | Channel 4

It comes after the Prue, 85, quit the celebrity Stand Up 2 Cancer edition of the show after admitting that she was struggling with the demanding filming schedule.

Speaking about her future on the show, the restaurateur and food writer revealed to Lorraine Kelly in an interview that she has no intentions of quitting the main series of The Great British Bake Off. She said: “I still do The Great American Bake Off, which we are filming at the moment, and I still do The Great British Bake Off, which I love, and is the mother of them all.”

Prue added: “It's the best job in telly. It's absolutely the best job in telly, I don't have to learn lines, I don't have to have script. I just walk on and eat cake.”