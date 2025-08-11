TV star Paul Hollywood has pleaded for information after his brother was allegedly kicked and punched while walking his dog.

The Great British Bake Off judge shared a post on Sunday on his Instagram page which described his brother Lee being attacked while out on The Wirral.

Hollywood said: “If you have information regarding this attack on Friday night, the person in question who was attacked is my brother Lee. Any information please follow details above Thankyou.”

He also shared a statement issued by Wirral police on Facebook which described the incident.

The statement said: “The man, who is in his 50s, was walking his dog on Links View Playing fields near to Shackleton Road at around 7.10pm when his dog and another dog, which was being walked by another male, began barking at each other.

“The dogs were separated by the other male who then became irate. As the man walked away he was approached from behind and punched to the floor by the male. He was then kicked in the face and back before the male made off.

“The man suffered injuries to his back and face and was taken to hospital for treatment. An investigation is under way and witness and CCTV inquiries are in the process of being carried out.”

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan described the incident as a “nasty” and “unprovoked assault” and also asked for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Links View Playing fields or Shackleton Road at around 7pm last night who heard or saw the incident or saw the male leaving the area to contact us.”