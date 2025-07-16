A familiar face in the Bake Off world is set to join the upcoming series of Celebrity Bake Off as a replacement judge, according to new reports.

According to The Sun, Bake Off: The Professionals star Cherish Finden is set to join the upcoming celebrity edition of the main show. The award-winning pastry chef has been a judge on Bake Off: The Professionals since the series launched in 2016.

Cherish is reportedly set to replace Caroline Waldegrave, who in turn replaced Dame Prue Leith. Dame Prue, 85, revealed in 2024 that she would no longer be taking part in the spin-off specials but would continue alongside Paul Hollywood on the main series.

Bake Off: The Professionals judge Cherish Finden | Channel 4/ Laura Palmer

She said at the time: "It's mainly because these things are filmed back to back. The whole way through the summer, so you start in April and you end at the end of August. Honestly, you get no time off. And, I'm getting a bit old and there's places I want to go, so I'm not doing this year's [Celeb Bake Off]."

Finden, 57, has plenty of baking knowledge, having worked as a chocolatier and pastry chef at swanky hotels in Singapore, including Raffles Hotel and Pan Pacific Singapore Hotel. He scooped the top prize at the IKA Culinary Olympics in 2000.

She moved to London to work at Langham Hotel, where she became renowned for her skill with pastries and went on to scoop Dessert of The Year as well as leading the Langham team that delivered the Top London Afternoon Tea award. She later held a role at Pan Pacific London, but left to pursue other ventures.

What stars are taking part in Celebrity Bake Off?

There have been many names rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series of Celebrity Bake Off, which is due to hit screens next year.

One Day and This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod, I’m A Celeb star Babatunde Aleshe, and ex-Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison are among the names linked to the show sofar.

JoJo Siwa, Molly-Mae Hague, Jon Richardson, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, and Edith Bowman are also linked to be taking part in the show.

This year’s series saw celebrity such as Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp, Sarah Beeney, Phil Wang and Amelia Dimoldenberg enter the famous Bake Off tent for Stand Up 2 Cancer.