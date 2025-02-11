John Whaite has become the first former Great British Bake Off star to join X-rated website OnlyFans, telling fans to head to his page if they want to “buy his meat”.

Whaite, aged 35, who impressed then GBBO judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood to win the show in 2012, created his profile under the name 'Jonny Boy'. He has joined a suprising list of celebrities who have OnlyFans accounts, inclduing Lily Allen who charges £8 for 'kinky' foot access.

Whaite’s biography on the site reads: “The side of me you haven't seen... yet.” He has told subscribers he will share 'solo' and 'collaborative' content for £10 per month or £27 for a three-month package.

The TV star, who also came a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 alongside Johannes Radebe when the pair were the show’s first same-sex male couple, has signed up to OnlyFans after he announced his “career in television is now done”. His decision to give up his TV career came after lunchtime TV show Steph's Packed Lunch, on which Whaite had a regular cooking segment, was cancelled in 2023.

Whaite, who has been married to husband Paul Atkins for a year, told MailOnline: “Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business. Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses.

“One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise. . . If you want to buy my sweet treats head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat head to my OnlyFans page.”

When Steph’s Packed lunch, which was hosted by Steph McGovern, was cancelled, Whaite took the opportunity to announce that he had quit TV for good. He said at the time: 'This is the truth, I was going to leave TV this year anyway.

“That's why I've been off Packed Lunch for a couple of weeks just to get my head in gear and I had just about come to the conclusion that I think my career in television is now done.

“I've had a great run, loved it, and I'll do the odd bit here and there but I need to focus my attention on business and my creativity, so that's where I am.”