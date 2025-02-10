Australian influencer and top OnlyFans creator Anna Paul has spoken out after facing backlash and losing followers across her social media platforms.

The controversy follows allegations from her former friend, Mikaela Testa, who accused Anna of being fake, manipulative, and fat-shaming a plus-size fan.

The scandal began when Mikaela, also an OnlyFans creator, posted an eight-minute TikTok video exposing Anna for allegedly misleading her fans and exploiting them for profit. The fallout saw Anna lose 500,000 Instagram followers overnight, with many fans expressing their disappointment.

Their decade-long friendship reportedly ended after Mikaela’s breakup with Anna’s brother, Atis Paul, leading to tensions between the two. Mikaela stayed silent for months before coming forward with new claims, alleging that Anna manipulates her fans and profits from their desperation.

She criticised Anna’s viral money-hiding videos, calling them "performative generosity" that exploits her followers while flaunting her lavish lifestyle. "Watching her fans scramble over scraps, fighting each other because they need these funds, while she films it... This is dystopian and out of touch," Mikaela said.

She also accused Anna of exploiting young followers, suggesting that she directs them to OnlyFans giveaways, exposing them to explicit content. However, Anna denied the allegations, stating that 93.8% of her Instagram audience is over 18. Mikaela concluded by claiming that Anna’s "good girl" persona is fake, telling fans: "You don’t know her like I know her."

Among the allegations, Mikaela claimed that Anna, who has over 6 million followers on TikTok, once mocked a plus-size fan after taking a photo with her.

“You smiled at her. You told her that you loved her,” Mikaela recalled. “She told you how your words online have helped her be more comfortable in her body. The moment she walked away, you told Atis that she was annoying and gross and you didn't want to agree to the hug because she was fat and sweaty.”

After days of silence, Anna finally addressed the accusations in a video statement. She admitted to possibly calling a fan sweaty, but denied ever calling her fat.

"Now I do not call my fans fat. That is not who I am. That is not what I stand for," she said. "Um, sweaty, however, I may have called her sweaty. Because when somebody is wet and they touch you, and then they leave, and when you're with your best friend and you are now wet because of them, you may say, ‘I am now wet.’"

Anna however did not directly respond to accusations that she funnels young fans to OnlyFans giveaways, but she did attempt to clarify her past claims of growing up poor.

"When I say I grew up broke, that is my experience, that is how I felt. When I hear my parents talking in the kitchen that the budget for the groceries that week is $30, it makes me feel broke," she explained.

Despite her attempt to address the situation, public reaction remains divided. Many online users felt her response was insincere, with one commenter writing, “’FEEL BROKE’ is an insane statement. Another said: “The innocent act is killing me.. i can’t even remember what i got for christmas when i was 7.”