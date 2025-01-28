OnlyFans porn star Jois Ramirez denies cashing in on her partner Kevin Bocanegra's mountain death
Climber Kevin Bocanegra, 25, had been scaling the snow-capped Tolima mountain in Colombia's Los Nevados National Park when he suffered altitude sickness.
His porn star girlfriend Jois Ramirez and her mother, who co-stars in her erotic movies, were with him and tried desperately to get help.
But on December 31, Bocanegra died of a heart attack as the group and their guide tried to climb down from the peak. Since his death, images apparently showing the climber in intimate scenes with Ramirez and her mother have gone viral.
And, according to reports, subscriber figures for Ramirez's videos have shot through the roof. Some watchers even speculated that the trio had planned to film on the peak for Ramirez's subscribers.
But she claimed to local media: "I am not monetising off the death of my partner."
The model later claimed that Bocanegra only died after park officials apparently ignored their SOS to be rescued.
But one official said: "From the first moment it was known that one of the members of the team was ill, he was advised to descend and abort the mission."
