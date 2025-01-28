OnlyFans porn star Jois Ramirez denies cashing in on her partner Kevin Bocanegra's mountain death

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

28th Jan 2025, 11:08am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An OnlyFans star whose mountaineer partner died of a heart attack on a climb up a 12,000ft peak has denied cashing in on the tragedy to boost her subscriptions.

Climber Kevin Bocanegra, 25, had been scaling the snow-capped Tolima mountain in Colombia's Los Nevados National Park when he suffered altitude sickness.

His porn star girlfriend Jois Ramirez and her mother, who co-stars in her erotic movies, were with him and tried desperately to get help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Left, Jois Ramirez. who was the girlfriend of Kevin Bocanegra, who died during an excursion to the Los Nevados National Park, ColombiaLeft, Jois Ramirez. who was the girlfriend of Kevin Bocanegra, who died during an excursion to the Los Nevados National Park, Colombia
Left, Jois Ramirez. who was the girlfriend of Kevin Bocanegra, who died during an excursion to the Los Nevados National Park, Colombia | @joisramirez08/Newsflash/NX // @bykevinboca/Newsflash/NX

But on December 31, Bocanegra died of a heart attack as the group and their guide tried to climb down from the peak. Since his death, images apparently showing the climber in intimate scenes with Ramirez and her mother have gone viral.

And, according to reports, subscriber figures for Ramirez's videos have shot through the roof. Some watchers even speculated that the trio had planned to film on the peak for Ramirez's subscribers.

But she claimed to local media: "I am not monetising off the death of my partner."

The model later claimed that Bocanegra only died after park officials apparently ignored their SOS to be rescued.

But one official said: "From the first moment it was known that one of the members of the team was ill, he was advised to descend and abort the mission."

Story: NewsX

Related topics:Colombia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice