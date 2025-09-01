The Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has revealed that he wants a spin-off series of the hit show.

The popular baking competition programme returns to screens this week, with the show’s 16th series set to begin on Tuesday evening (September 2) on Channel 4. Ahead of the new series, long-time judge Paul Hollywood opened up on a possible new spin-off that would pit the world’s greatest bakers against one another.

He told The Sun’s TV Biz column: “I think there should be an international Bake Off challenge. There are versions of the show all over the world, from France to America, Italy to Israel, Brazil to the Middle East. There should be an international one to see who is the best.”

Paul Hollywood has revealed that he wants an international version of The Great British Bake Off that pits bakers form around the globe against each other. | Getty Images

While he would like to see bakers from other countries compete against each other, he is confident that the UK would impress the global competition. Paul added: “I think Britain would challenge most of the others, that’s how good they are now.

“I think the standard of the baking has been phenomenal. It was unbelievable. Proper borderline professional from the off.”

Paul returns alongside Dame Prue Leith for the new series of The Great British Bake Off. Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding also return as hosts.

Speaking to Bella Magazine about the pitfalls that come from judging a food competition, Paul said: “I didn't put any weight on this year, which is good. I was a bit more careful, but I did take a couple of people's signature bakes for my lunch, I've done that a couple of times.”

The cast for this year’s series includes a bridal designer, a drag king, and a creative entrepreneur. Channel 4 previously confirmed the cast alongside confirming the release date.

The first episode will at air 8pm on Tuesday, September 2 on Channel 4, with episodes airing weekly there onwards.