Big Brother is back and viewers got their first look at this year’s housemates during launch night

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve new faces joined the famous house, hoping to last the full 48 days and walk away with £100,000. Fans of the show tuned into the live launch last night (September 28) as the cohort made their way into the house for the first time.

Thee were some notable names among the group of housemates, including content creator Elsa Rae. Here’s everything you need to know about the new housemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media star Elsa Rae has joined the Big Brother house. | Initial/ITV

Who is Elsa Rae?

Elsa Rae is a 21-year-old content creator from Essex. Elsa has built a following on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where she has a combined count of more than 250,000 followers.

The influencer became notable on TikTok due to her relationship with fellow content creator Ed Matthews. Ed boasts hundreds of thousands of followers across social media sites such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. He is best known for his close friendship TikToker HSTikkyTokky (Harrison Sullivan), whose highly controversial and provocative content, often featuring Ed, has seen him become the subject of an upcoming Louis Theroux documentary.

Elsa and Ed appear to have dated for around four years and often posted pictures and video together. However, they broke up earlier this year, with Ed telling his followers in July: “I just broke up with my girl as well after four years. If you don't think you're gonna marry that girl, there's no point wasting years.”

Talking about her decision to enter the Big Brother house, Elsa said: “I saw an advertisement to apply on TikTok, and I thought, ‘okay, I'm just going to apply. Like, I'm just going to do it’. I feel like you’re only 21 once. And why not!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon entering the Big Brother house, Elsa amazed viewers with her claims that she could see and speak to “dead people”, adding that this had recently influenced her to turn to Christianity.

Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.