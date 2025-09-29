Big Brother is back on our screens - and one housemate already has viewers talking.

Twelves housemates entered the famous house last night (September 29) as the 22nd series of the popular reality show kicked off.

One housemate who caught the attention of viewers with her wild personality and fabulous outfit was Caroline Monk. However, she is at risk of leaving the house already after receiving an ‘evil eye’ from the public, alongside fellow at-risk housemates Emily and Sam.

Here’s everything you need to know about the housemate.

Who is Caroline Monk?

Caroline Monk has joined Big Brother 2025. | Initial/ITV

Caroline Monk is a 56-year-old PR executive from Canvey Island in Essex. She is the oldest housemate in this year’s series of Big Brother.

Caroline, who is affectionately nicknamed ‘Monkey’, is a former columnist for celebrity magazine Closer. She also runs a PR company called Monkey Business VIP.

Caroline’s work in PR over the years has seen her party alongside celebrities such as Bianca Gascoigne, Lizzy Cundy, Peter Andre, and even Quentin Tarantino among many others.

Speaking about joining the Big Brother house, Caroline said: “I left my job to set up my own company and, in Yorkshire, there's not that many celebrities, so I haven't had much luck because I don't live in London anymore. So, I went to the job centre and the woman looked at my CV and said, ‘You should do something on the telly. You should write a book. You should go on social media, do videos. You’re too good to sit in an office, you've got too much going for you’.

“I laughed it off but I went home and saw the advertisement for Big Brother. So, I just did the video and never thought anything of it. I went back to thinking, ‘what am I going to do in my life?’. And then I got the phone call, and it just went from there and now we’re here!”

Who is Caroline Monk’s famous ex?

Big Brother contestant Caroline Monk dated broadcaster Matthew Wright for a number of years in the noughties. | Getty Images

Caroline dated broadcaster Matthew Wright for a period of time in the noughties, with the pair beginning to date in 2003. Wright is best known for fronting his Channel 5 talk show The Wright Stuff, which ran from 2000 until 2018. Caroline even appeared on the show as a panelist during their relationship.

Nowadays, Wright can be heard on LBC radio and often appears as a guest panelist on This Morning, discussing the biggest news topics of the day. He is also now married to his second wife, Amelia, with whom he shares one daughter.

Big Brother airs at 9pm Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.