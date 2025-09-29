Big Brother returned to screens last night - and there was a big shock for the new housemates.

The hit ITV reality show launched with a live extravaganza on ITV on Sunday night (September 28), with twelve housemates entering the famous house. Among those joining the show included conservative influencer Emily Hewertson, and social media star Elsa Rae.

While viewers were getting to know the housemates, it was revealed that Big Brother had turned proper evil this year, looking to cut someone’s stay in the house very short.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first eviction of the series.

When is the next Big Brother eviction?

Hosts AJ and Will revealed during launch night that there was going to be a brutal twist for the new housemates, as one of them was set to leave the house within minutes of entering. That’s right - there was a launch night eviction for one unlucky housemate.

At the end of last night’s live launch, viewers watched as three housemates were voted to be given the ‘evil eye’, which puts them at risk of being the first out of the series. Those three housemates were: Emily, Sam, and Caroline.

They were told to go to the exit room for a special challenge, with one housemate not returning to the house. The results of the first eviction will be shown on tonight’s pre-recorded episode.

Big Brother airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday to Friday. You can catch up on last night’s launch episode on ITVX.