Four new faces are joining the Big Brother house tonight (September 30) - here’s everything you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother 2025 has wasted no time in getting into the swing of things this year. The series is only two days old and we’ve already seen one housemate get the chop after Emily was brutally evicted just hours after entering the famous reality TV house.

Now there are even more twists are four new faces join the housemates. Here’s everything you need to know about the new arrival hoping to shake up the Big Brother house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the four new housemates joining the Big Brother house?

Richard - 60, London

Richard, 60 from London, joins Big Brother 2025 | ITV

Richard is this year’s oldest housemate, with the 60-year-old Big Brother superfan admitting he made an impulsive decision to apply for the show. He is a composer from London and believes there is an “outside chance” he could win the show. Richard said: “Most people who would watch this show are going to be at the younger end of things and are going to identify more closely with the younger housemates.”

Richard, who is the adoptive father of a refugee son, has admitted that his dad jokes may drive the other housemates insane and lead to some nominations. If he does win, he plans to use the money to invest in a classical music project with a young guitarist.

Feyisola - 33, London

Feyisola, 33 from London, joins the Big brother house | ITV

Feyisola is a financial adviser from London and said that she made her application to Big Brother because she is “obsessed with game shows” and grew up watching the reality show. She also revealed that after a period of ill health over “the last few years”, she decided now was the time to put herself out there.

Feyisola may be a good team member for the other housemates to have around in a bid to win luxury shopping lists, admitting that she is “really good at tasks and quizzes”. However, she has warned other housemates about her snoring, as well as adding that she could pick up nominations for “talking too much or talking to myself”. If she walks away with the £100,000 prize pot, Feyisola, who suffers from Crohn’s colitis, will also donate to a charity for the condition, while also treating her nieces, nephews and her beloved cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George - 23, Essex

George, 23 from Essex, joins Big Brother 2025. | ITV

23-year-old parish councillor George revealed that he applied to Big Brother because the show “looks like a laugh” and he wanted to meet people from “different walks of life”. However, he is not beyond “ruffling feathers” and playing “devil’s advocate”, adding: “If I think something swims against the tide and goes against the status quo I will say it - especially in this sort of setting because it's the prime opportunity to explore new views.”

However, he has pledged to bring some fun into the house, describing himself as the “life and soul of the party”. He has said that the prize pot, should he win the show, will be used to make sure his parents are mortgage free.

Cameron - 25, Bolton

Cameron, 25 from Bolton, joins Big Brother 2025. | ITV

Lifelong BB fan Cameron has decided to enter the famous house after years of watching the show with his mum. The 6’5” personal trainer will be anything but a wallflowers, saying that he will be bringing “energy, a bit of annoyance” and “maybe a bit of controversy” to the house.

He has revealed that one of the biggest things he is looking forward to is having “no phones” and “no contact with the outside world”. Cameron has also admitted that his outspoken nature may get him nominated by his fellow housemates. He joked that if he wins the £100,000 prize pot, he would “put it all down to win the league on Bolton”, adding that a better way to spend the money would be a holiday, investing and giving “something back to the community”.

Watch as the four new housemates enter the Big Brother house tonight at 9pm.

Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.