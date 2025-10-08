Nominations took place in the Big Brother house last night, with four housemates now facing the public vote.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housemates took part in the first nomination round of the series last night, as each person made their way into the Diary Room to give their two nominations and reason for nominating.

After receiving the ‘cursed eye’, viewers already knew that Richard automatically faced the public vote this week. The 60-year-old accepted the curse after Caroline passed the eye onto him for the cost of one eyeball. As well as automatically being put up for eviction, Richard was also forced to make his nominations face-to-face with the housemates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the results of nominations and who is facing the public vote alongside Richard this week.

Who is up for eviction in Big Brother this week?

Richard will go up against Cameron B, George, and Elsa during this week’s live eviction.

Elsa, Richard, Cameron B, and George face eviction in the Big Brother house this week. | ITV

George received the highest number of nominations after six housemates picked him in their vote. Those six housemates were Cameron B, Feyisola, Jenny, Nancy, Sam, and Teja, most of whom took issue with his combative debates and confrontational nature.

Cameron B and Elsa both picked up four nominations each. Cameron K, Elsa, Richard, and Zelah nominated Cameron B, while Caroline, George, Jenny, and Richard nominated Elsa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard’s face-to-face nominations saw him choose Cameron B due to a mix-up over the traffic warden challenge earlier in the week, when Cameron mistakenly told other housemates that Richard had snitched on more people than he actually had, with some, including Jenny, unhappy at Cameron’s actions to “smear” Richard. Cameron B took Rochard’ nomination on the chin, accepting that he had made a mistake in telling his fellow housemates about the snitching.

Richard’s nomination for Elsa did not go down as well, unfortunately. Richard told her that she has felt off and not herself the past few days, and that he may be doing her a favour by nominating her as it seems as though she doesn’t want to be in the house. This upset Elsa, who rejected claims that she didn’t want to be in the Big Brother house - the last viewers saw last night was Elsa in tears, being comforted by Teja in the snug.

When is the next Big Brother live eviction?

The live eviction will take place at 9pm on Friday, October 10. The eviction will be broadcast live on ITV2 and ITVX, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The vote is now open for the eviction, with viewers voting to save their favourites this year as opposed to voting to evict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To vote, you can visit itv.com/vote. You will have five free votes to cast during the voting window, which will close during Friday’s live broadcast.

Big Brother airs at 9pm Sundays to Fridays on ITV2 and ITVX. The full series so far is available to catch up on ITVX.