Rock drummer Thommy Price, who performed alongside legends such as Joan Jett and Billy Idol, has died at the age of 68.

The musician’s death was confirmed by his wife Stefunny in a post on social media. She shared a message on her Facebook page which read: “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price.

“A devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter, Thommy’s extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists. His energy, kindness, humor, and unmatched rhythm left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and every stage he graced.

“He will be deeply missed by his wife Stefunny Price, his beloved daughter Brooklyn and a big beautiful Italian family, friends, and countless fans around the world.Information regarding a celebration of Thommy’s life will be shared soon. His music and spirit will live on forever — in every beat, every song, and every heart he touched.”

Thommy performed in bands such as Scandal and Blue Oyster Cult before joining Billy Idol’s band, and later joining Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. He also served as a session drummer for music legends such as Debbie Harry, Roger Daltrey, and Ronnie Spector among many others.

Paying tribute to his friend and collaborator, Billy Idol shared his condolences with Thommy’s family. He added: : “Thommy was a fantastic musician and drummer who, in 1983, came in at the last minute and put his definitive stamp on my Rebel Yell album.

“He helped us to bring it to an incredible finish and toured with us on the Rebel Yell and Whiplash Smile tours. He also spent many years playing with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Thommy was a friend as well as musical compatriot who brought immense talent and heart to everything he did. And I will miss him.”

Joan Jett, who once described the drummer as the “heartbeat” and “pulse” of the Blackhearts, also paid tribute to Thommy, saying in a post on Instagram: “We lost a member of the Blackheart family- the one of a kind Thommy Price. Thommy was a legendary drummer who was a Blackheart for 4 decades.

“He was a drummer’s drummer and admired by so many. Our hearts are heavy. Sending love to his beautiful family. We love you Thommy.”