Shirley Ballas took to her Instagram to pay tribute to Strictly Come Dancing star Michael Wentink following his death at 46.

Strictly Come Dancing star Michael Wentink has died at 46, Shirley Ballas paid tribute to him on Instagram. She wrote: “Feeling very sad this morning, after the loss of our dear friend and true industry legend, Michael Wentink 💔… where do I even begin.

“Michael wasn’t just part of my life, he was like family. He wasn’t just an incredible dancer, he was a kind, caring soul who brought so much joy, warmth, and laughter into our lives. His loyalty and love were unmatched, and his smile was irreplaceable. He spent many days at my house, he loved the children and would forever be checking in. One of the kindest souls I’ve had the pleasure of crossing paths with.

“I’ll never forget suggesting this aqua suit to Michael, and he just laughed saying, “Let’s give it a go, Shirls.” @alanate11 did hair and as a team we all pulled it together so very beautifully. Michael and Beata danced magnificently and won. That’s a day I’ll carry with me forever. You touched so many lives, Michael, and I’m blessed to have been one of them.

“With a heavy heart, I’ll miss you deeply. Rest in peace, my friend, alongside your beautiful Beata. Forever in our hearts. X”

In response to Shirley’s tribute, one fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss Shirley ❤️,” whilst another said: “R.I.P 🙏🏼😢💔I was growing up on videos with him and Beata 🥺now they both dance in heaven 🙏🏼what a loss 😢.”

Michael Wentink will be best remembered for being a star judge on Strictly Come Dancing South Africa. Ralf Lepehne paid tribute to Michael on Instagram and wrote:” In Loving Memory of Michael Wentink

“With the heaviest of hearts, we share the sad news that our beloved Michael Wentink has passed away. He left us far too soon, and the loss is immeasurable.

“To the world, Michael was a true legend of Latin dance—a champion, an artist, and an inspiration to so many. He moved with a power and grace that left audiences breathless; a master of his art who commanded the stage with a fiery passion.

“Yet behind the trophies and the spotlight was the man we knew and loved—a dear friend and partner, a kind soul whose light touched our lives deeply. For years, he was engaged in a long and deeply private struggle, battling the relentless weight of depression with a quiet courage known only to those closest to him. His passing is a painful reminder that the brightest lights often cast the deepest shadows, and that the strongest among us can be fighting battles we cannot see.

“While our world is dimmer without him, Michael’s spirit, his laughter, and his profound passion for dance will live on in our hearts forever. May you finally find the peace you so deserved, Michael. 🕊❤

“With love and remembrance,

“Ralf, Hidemi, Haibo, Julie and his beloved Mou Mou & Lou Lou.”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.