The cause of death has been announced for influencer and reality TV star, Juan “Raymond” Harper, affectionately known as Rolling Ray.

Ray died at the age of 28 last month, days before his 29th birthday.

Ray’s mother broke the news on Facebook at the time. She said: “It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray (@Iamrollingray) has gone home to be with the Lord. I thank everyone who has called or texted; this is going to be a long road.”

His cause of death for the Washington DC area artist was not given. But, now it has been revealed he died of complications linked to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 3.

According to the NHS, SMA is a rare genetic condition that can cause muscle weakness and it worsens over time.

There is currently no cure for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), but there are treatments and support available to help people with SMA have the best possible quality of life.

SMA is usually more severe the earlier symptoms begin. However, the outlook for each type depends on a person's symptoms and how well treatment works.

Ray had often spoken about his health issues on his social media, In May, he told his fans he had been rushed into intensive care after his breathing dropped. It came three years after he battled with Covid and pneumonia. “My immune system isn't strong enough to fight it by myself,” he said at the time.

Ray is an influential figure in the LGBTQ+ and disabled communities. He went viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok for his bold, outspoken, and often humorous videos, where he comments on lifestyle, relationships, and pop culture.

Tributes flooded in on social media after news of Ray’s death was confirmed last month. "RIP Rolling Ray. Truly redefined the definition of Purrrrrr," Emmy-nominated writer and producer, George M Johnson Garçon, wrote on X. Another said: “We just lost a legend, rolling ray’s mom has confirmed his passing via Facebook”.