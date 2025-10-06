Emilie Kiser has shared a sweet tribute to her son late three-year-old son Trigg on Instagram.

It’s been almost five months since influencer and mum-of-two Emilie Kiser’s eldest son died in a drowning accident in a pool in the backyard of the family home in Chandler, Arizona.

Emilie, who is also mum to baby Teddy, who was only two months old at the time his brother died, stayed silent on social media in the immediate weeks and months after Trigg’s sudden and untimely death.

At the end of September, however, she shared the first video of herself that had been recorded since the tragedy and announced her intention to return to posting online more frequently - just as she had done prior to the death of her son.

Since then, the 26-year-old has uploaded several videos and photo posts across Instagram and TikTok. In one video, she candidly opened up about her grief and explained how therapy was helping her, and in another she shared a message for her fans.

Over the weekend, Emilie posted her first ‘photo dump’ since Trigg’s death - a collection of photos which summarised what she had been doing over the last few days with a brief description of each on the caption.

Social media influencer Emilie Kiser. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

The star was known for posting these ‘photo dumps’ frequently prior to the tragedy. In the post, which was uploaded on Saturday (October 4), she said she was “normalizing context with photo dumps”. There were nine photos in the upload, which included things like images of her with coffee and the outfits she’d been wearing.

But one of the pictures was more poignant than the others. It was a photo of sunset, and in the caption Emilie had written: “A beautiful sunset and those always remind me of Triggy”, the sweet nickname her son had.

More messages of support were left from her fans in the comments section. One person said: “The sunset. He’s always with you”. Another wrote: “It’s quite inspiring that in your darkest time of your life, you still bring so much joy and happiness to the world. Always thinking of you.”

Emilie has not included her son Teddy in her new content, or her husband Brady. This is likely because Brady was on the receiving end of lots of negative comments after it came to light that he was the one caring for Trigg at the time of his fatal accident.

Three-year-old Trigg died on May 18 2025, six days after he drowned in an accident in the family’s backyard pool. Emilie has previously since reflected on how much of her life she shares online, and has said that although she wishes to return to her online platforms, Trigg's death has showed her "how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy."

So, this is likely why she has chosen not to show Teddy’s face in her videos at present. However, she has shown herself going on to his room on previous videos and in her weekend photo dump his pram was seen in one of the photos as she pushed him down the street - but only the back of the pram could be seen.