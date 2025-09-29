Emilie Kiser has posted a message to her fans over the weekend, as she appears to have returned to regular posting four months after the death of her son.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three-year-old Trigg died on May 18 2025, six days after he drowned in an accident in the family’s backyard pool from their home in Chandler in Arizona. Emilie, who is also mum to now six-month-old Teddy, had remained quiet on social media in the weeks and months that have followed since Trigg’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influencer, who was wearing a necklace with her late son’s name, announced her intention to return to social media, telling her fans she had missed them but admitting she wasn’t 100% sure what her videos would look like from now on. “I am just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I am just taking it day by day,” she said.

In the comments on the video many fans sent Emilie well-wishes and messages of support. She had kind comments too from many fellow influencers and reality stars, including Nara Smith and the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Emilie uploaded her second social media video on Tuesday (September 23) which was a “nighttime vlog”. In it, she showed that she had tended to a crying Teddy, though she did not film her son directly and only showed herself going in to his room. She also recorded herself doing the laundry, opening various packages which included different babygrows for Teddy, and taking a shower and doing her skincare routine, before getting in to bed.

Emilie Kiser gives a small smile to the camera in one of her first posts since her three-year-old son Trigg's death. Photo by Instagram/@EmilieKiser. | Instagram/@EmilieKiser

The star does appear to have returned to regular posting. On Friday (September 26) she posted on “afternoon vlog” showing her going to buy a coffee and then yesterday (Sunday September 28) she uploaded a carousel of images of Instagram which shows how she spent her weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The images show Emilie giving a small smile to the camera, as well as some cake that she enjoyed, and a plate wall she has created in her home. In the comments, the social media star wrote a message to her fans: “Thank you for the love. So grateful everyday for the support.” The comment was met with another outpouring of love from her followers.

Among those who commented was fellow influencer Kenedy Cradic, who called Emilie “beautiful” She added: “You’re so incredibly loved!!” Emilie’s younger sister, 19-year-old Maddie, also commented. She said: “Wowww my sista is gorg”.

Many people have also commented asking after her husband Brady and baby Teddy. Neither of them have been included in any of Emilie’s most recent posts.

Brady was on the receiving end of lots of negative comments after it came to light that he was the one caring for Trigg at the time of his fatal accident, however, and as a result he has disabled his social media pages.It is unclear, but unlikely, that Brady will appear in any of Emilie’s future videos because of the negativity that has been levelled towards him. However, she has seemingly confirmed she is still with him in the wake of the tragedy by getting a matching tattoo with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In last month’s statement Emilie did say her Trigg's death has showed her "how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy." "Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online," she added. So, it is also perhaps unlikely that she’ll share much about Teddy in the future.