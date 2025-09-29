Emilie Kiser has candidly opened up about her grief after the death of her three-year-old son Trigg in a new TikTok video.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old mum, who also has a six-month-old son called Teddy, has uploaded a video showing her in the moments before she enters a therapy session and the moments after she leaves it.

In it, she speaks about the raw grief and pain she feels, four months after her eldest son died in a drowning accident in a pool in the backyard of the family home in Chandler, Arizona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilie begins the video to explain how she feels: “I’m feeling good today . . . when I say good I mean I’m able to cope and and manage it. I don’t actually feel good, she said.

She went on to say how she gets emotional on her way to her therapy appointments because she is thinking about how the session is going to go and everything she is going to say to her therapist: “I’m on the drive over thinking about how I’m going through what I’m going through and when I get that realisation I’m like ‘just holy s*** I can’t believe this is my life and what I’m going through right now’.”

The video then cut to a clip of her walking into her session, where she admitted that she was “nervous”. Then, in the next scene Emilie is seen back in her car post-therapy, where she said she was glad she had been to the session and “definitely felt better” because of it.

Emilie Kiser has opened up about the grief she feels after the death of her three-year-old son, Trigg, in a new TikTok video. Photo by TikTok/@EmilieKiser. | TikTok/@EmilieKiser

She spoke about how the last few months since her son’s tragic accident have been for her. “Today we just talked about everything that has happened. It’s obviously been hard. There’s no doubt about that. It’s been really hard to deal with. On top of that, dealing with the grief and the sadness and the loss and the literal hole that we feel in our lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She concluded her video to talk about the impact of therapy generally on her. “It is emotionally draining, it’s a lot to unpack. A lot of people say that, you just feel emotionally tired after therapy. Usually I’ll go and do something that feeds back into my cup. I’m only a few months into therapy now and I will say that it does help a lot. My mindset is different, the way I think is different. I have coping mechanisms and tools to get through certain things,” she said.

The influencer, who was wearing a necklace with her late son’s name, announced her intention to return to social media, telling her fans she had missed them but admitting she wasn’t 100% sure what her videos would look like from now on. “I am just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I am just taking it day by day,” she said.

Since then she has uploaded several videos and photo posts across Instagram and TikTok and appears to have returned back to posting regularly. She has not, however, included her son Teddy in her new content or her husband Brady. She has also recently shared a message for her fans which read: “Thank you for the love. So grateful everyday for the support.”