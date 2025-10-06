The funeral details have been announced for a popular TikTok star and mum-of-two who died at the age of 28.

In the clip, where she spoke directly to the camera and looked visibly upset, which was posted on Wednesday (October 1), she said: “She was my only daughter. She was my only kid and now I don't have her at all”, adding that making the announcement was “the worst thing” she’d ever had to do.

She concluded her video with a plea. "So, please, please, stress, hugging your loved ones extra tight. Your kids, your grandkids, anybody because there's no pain like this one. There's none." Emily also revealed her daughter had deleted her social media pages before her death but did not say why.

Jacinda had more 200,000 followers on TikTok and ran the Harper's Haven Boutique, which sold custom T-shirts and apparel. She made her products at her shop in Kentucky, IUnited States, and solf them on online platforms like Etsy. The business was named after Jacinda’s daughter Harper.

In the days after her daughter’s death, Emily confirmed on TikTok that she would be travelling to Kentucky to bring her back to her hometown of Pennsylvania. Over the weekend, she gave an update on social media in which she said that she had made the journey and Jacinda is now back home. “We got my girl,” she said.

Posting on Saturday (October 4), Emily also gave two important dates for remembering Jacinda and laying her to rest. Her private funeral will be held tomorrow (Tuesday October 7) and her “big celebration of life”, as she called it, will be on Thursday (October 9). In another video, she said this week will be “tough”.

Jacinda died on Sunday September 28. She would have turned 29 on November 20. The star gained a TikTok following of more than 200,000 people thanks to her upbeat videoes, which often included her children. Her bio reads: “Chaos momma with some sass.”

When one fan asked after Jacinda’s children on one of Emily’s most recent videos she replied: “I have not said anything about the kids. And it will stay that way. I don’t want them involved in this thing called the internet right now. It’s brutal here.”

The grieiving mum’s comments come after she was forced to ask people to stop spreading rumours and speculating about the cause of her daughter’s death when they weren’t there and don’t know the truth. She added: “There are people that were there [and] there are images that will never ever go away.”

There was speculation Jacinda had taken her own life, but Emily said this was “completely false”. The late star’s actual cause of death is still unknown, but Emily said in a previous TikTok video that “the worst thing possible thing that could have happened to her” had happened. She did not elaborate on what she meant by that, but added “there’s no blame to be made and no questions that need to be answered right now.”

She has also repeatedly said that she will not give information at this time about what caused her only child to pass away. It is unknown if she will give any more information in the future.

* If you would like to talk to someone, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.