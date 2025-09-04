Rolling Ray cause of death: Influencer and reality TV star dies aged 28 before birthday - what happened?
News broke on Wednesday, September 3, just days away from the day that would have been his 29th birthday. Ray’s mother broke the sorrowful news on Facebook by saying: “It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray (@Iamrollingray) has gone home to be with the Lord.
“I thank everyone who has called or texted; this is going to be a long road.” The Washington DC area artist suffered from disability and moved around in a wheelchair.
Rolling Ray went viral on platforms like Instagram and TikTok for his bold, outspoken, and often humorous videos, where he comments on lifestyle, relationships, and pop culture. His performances during the Black Lives Matter protests in the Washington D.C. area sitting in a wheelchair made Rolling Ray an iconic figure.
Ray is an influential figure in the LGBTQ+ and disabled communities. Tributes have flooded in on social media. "RIP Rolling Ray. Truly redefined the definition of Purrrrrr," Emmy-nominated writer and producer, George M Johnson Garçon, wrote on X.
Another said: “We just lost a legend, rolling ray’s mom has confirmed his passing via Facebook”. The cause of death of the star has not been confirmed.