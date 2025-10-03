Dame Patrica Routledge, who has died at 96, will be best remembered for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

Actress Dame Patricia Routledge, who played Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom, Keeping Up Appearances, has died at 96. In a statement, Dame Patricia Routledge’s agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge who died peacefully in her sleep this morning, surrounded by love.”

“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

“She will be deeply missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Although Dame Patricia Routledge, will be best remembered for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, she is also known for starring as Henrietta “Hetty” Wainthropp in the TV series Hetty Wainthropp.

Dame Patricia Routledge dies: Why she didn't marry, was Queen Elizabeth II a Keeping Up Appearances fan? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Imges

Dame Patricia Routledge, who was born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and went to the University of Liverpool. After making her Broadway debut in 1966 after starting her career in musical theatre, Patricia moved into TV in the 1980s.

She starred in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads and in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, as well as playing the role of Henrietta “Hetty” Wainthropp in the TV series Hetty Wainthropp. However, it was the role as housewife Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances that made her a household name.

Dame Patricia Routledge played the part of Hyacinth Bucket from 1990 until 1995 and for those unfamiliar with the sitcom, her surname in the show Bucket was pronounced ‘Bouquet.’ A synopsis for the show by the BBC reads: “Social-climing snob Hyacinth Bucket (sorry, ‘Bouquet’) is determined to lord it over her neighbours. If only her long-suffering husband and family wouldn’t keep dragging her down.”

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2001, Dame Patricia Routledge said: “I didn't make a decision not to be married and not to be a mother - life just turned out like that because my involvement in acting was so total. Now, I think it's a pity I didn't have children.

“But I'm not sure that you can have a career and a family and do both satisfactorily. I always knew, deep down, that everything has a cost and I would have hated to short-change any little soul that I brought into the world."

In 2017, the then 88-year old Patricia Routledge was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity. She said at the time that "I'm still in a state of surprise and very thrilled, and very thrilled that the Prince of Wales is here today because he just loves actors and he is our much-appreciated patron of the Actors' Benevolent Fund."

Dame Patricia Routledge also revealed at the time that then Prince Charles said: “at last somebody's noticed.”

Was Queen Elizabeth II a Keeping Up Appearances fan?

According to reports, both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were fans of the show and were reportedly given the nicknames "Hyacinth and Richard.” Dame Patricia Routledge told Woman’s Day that “It was one of the Queen Mother’s favourite sitcoms.

“And the late Queen Elizabeth liked it too.” Dame Patricia Routledge also said: “Hyacinth would be flattered beyond words!”