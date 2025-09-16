The death of legendary actor Robert Redford was shared by Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, shared a statement with the New York Times regarding the death of legendary actor Robert Redford. He passed away at his home in the mountains outside Provo in Utah, he was 89 years old.

The New York Times reported that Cindy Berger “said he had died in his sleep but did not provide a specific cause. He was in “the place he loved surrounded by those he loved.”

Robert Redford will be remembered for starring in movies such as ‘Barefoot in the Park’ in 1967 alongside Jane Fonda, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ in 1969, ‘The Way We Were’ with Barbra Streisand in 1973, ‘All the President’s Men’ in 1976 and ‘Out of Africa’ (with Merly Streep) in 1985.

Robert Redford directed Quiz Show in 1994, a movie that was nominated for four Oscars. Robert Redford will also be remembered for the Sundance Institute which he founded in 1981.

Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars attend ' The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's 2021 award ceremony ' at Grimaldi Forum on October 29, 2021 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Getty Images

According to the New York Times, “The Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, became a global showcase and freewheeling marketplace for American films made outside the Hollywood system. With heat generated by the discovery of talents like Steven Soderbergh, who unveiled his “Sex, Lies and Videotape” at the festival in 1989, Sundance became synonymous with the creative cutting edge.”

Away from his professional career, his first wife was Lola Van Wagenen, the couple had four children: Scott, Shauna, James and Amy Redford.

Robert Redford’s son Scott tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome when he was only 2 months old. Robert Redford’s son James who was a filmmaker and activist, died of cancer at 58 in 2020.

Kyle, the wife of James Redford confirmed his death at the time on X, then Twitter and wrote: “James died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. She also said: “As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together.”

Kyle also wrote: “I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2 yrs.”

What was Robert Redford’s net worth?

According to Celebrity net worth, Robert Redford was worth $200 million.

Was Robert Redford married at the time of his death?

Yes, Robert Redford was married to artist Sibylle Szaggars, they married in 2009 and met at his Sundance Mountain Resort in 1996. The couple did not share children together.

Robert Redford’s ex-wife was raised a Mormon, in Provo, Utah.