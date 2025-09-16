Robert Redford films: How to watch hits such as The Way We Were and All The President's Men on streaming
The actor was known as one of Hollywood's iconic leading men and appeared in a number of blockbusters and culturally important films.
Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid
Available to watch as part of your Disney+ subscription
Considered a classic of the Western genre, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid launched Redford to mega fame, with the actor later naming his Utah resort after his character in the film. It tells the story of outlaws Robert LeRoy Parker (Butch Cassidy) and Harry Longabaugh (Sundance Kid) who find themselves on the run after a string of train robberies. Redford appeared in the flick alongside Paul Newman.
The Candidate
This 1972 political comedy film stars redford as Democratic senator candidate Bill McKay, who is chosen to oppose a three-term winning Republican politician in an upcoming election to secure the Republican’s next term. However, after unexpectedly doing better with voters, McKay is thrown into the world of politics.
The Way We Were
Available to rent or buy in Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes
Redford starred alongside Barbara Streisand in this romantic classic from 1973. The story follows two college students throughout their life as they navigate their relationship amid the backdrop of political turmoil and the Hollywood blacklist. The Way We Were is considered to be one of the greatest romantic films of all time and was nominated for multiple Academy Awards.
The Sting
Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple Tv and iTunes
The Sting was released in 1973 and reunited Redford with Paul Newman. It follows two professional grifter who set out to con a mob boss in a bid to bag a fortune from a criminal banker. The film was very successful at the Academy Awards, winning seven of the 10 categories it was nominated for.
All The President’s Men
Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes
Redford appeared alongside Dustin Hoffman in this political thriller that follows the Washington Post journalists who blew the lid off of the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s. Redford and Hoffman play Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in this drama based on their non-fiction book of the same name detailing their investigation of President Richard Nixon. The was nominated for multiple Academy Awards and is considered an American classic.