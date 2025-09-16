Oscar-winning Hollywood icon Robert Redford has died at the age of 89

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to BBC News, Redford’s death was confirmed by his publicist Cindi Berger, who said that the Hollywood legend died earlier today (September 16) at his home in Utah.

Known as one of Hollywood’s most iconic leading men, Redford appeared in multiple Hollywood blockbusters and went on to work behind-the-scenes, becoming a respected director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redford first grew to fame as a leading man in the late 1960s, appearing in flicks such as Barefoot in the Park, and Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid. His star grew into the 1970s, when he appeared in blockbuster hits such as The Candidate, The Sting, The Way We Were, and All The President’s Men.

Hollywood legend Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. | AFP via Getty Images

For his role in The Sting, Redford earned a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actor. He eventually won his only Academy Award for Best Director for his directorial debut Ordinary people in 1980.

He would go on to receive two more nominations - for his 1994 film Quiz Show, which was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director. Redford was awarded an honorary Academy Award in 2002.

He continued to work on and behind the screen into his 80s, with recent appearances coming in Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: The Winter Soldier among many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from his work on screen, Redford is also credited with creating the popular Sundance Film Festival, which is held yearly in his Utah resort which was named after his character in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. It was launched in 1978 and has since grown to become the US’s largest independent film festival, drawing huge A-list names and films which have went on to major box office and critical success.

Acclaimed actor, director and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Robert Redford, has died at the age of 89. | Toby Canham/Getty Images

In his personal life, Redford was married twice. He tied the knot to lola Van Wagenen in 1958, with whom he has four children. The pair never publicly announced their divorce but it is believed that they had separated by the early 1980s.

He went on to marry his longtime girlfriend Sibylle Szaggars in 2009. The pair resided together at his Sundance ski resort in Utah and remained married until his death.

Tributes have poured in for the Hollywood legend. Media personality Piers Morgan said on X (formerly Twitter): “RIP Robert Redford, 89. One of the all-time great movie stars. A true Hollywood legend who starred in so many of my favourite films: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, The Way We Were, All The President’s Men. What a career, what an actor, what a sad loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actress Marlee Matlin said: “Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert.”

Another heartbroken fan added: “Robert Redford has died aged 89, one of the Hollywood greats. For me he will always be Hubble, one of the the most handsome of men on the silver screen.”