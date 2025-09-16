American actress Patricia Crowley has died at the age of 91, her son has confirmed.

Patricia, who was often billed as ‘Pat Crowley’ on her productions, died at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14, just two days before her 92nd birthday. Her death was confirmed by her son Jon Hookstratten, who is the executive vice president of administration and operations at Sony Pictures.

The actress’ career spanned 60 years and saw her appeared in major US shows and films. She first grew to fame in the early 1950s after gaining recognition for her work in the films Forever Female, which she appeared in alongside Ginger Rogers, and Money From Home, which also starred Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

She reached greater fame after appearing in the NBC comedy series Please Don’t Eat The Daisies, which aired on US television between 1965 until 1967.

American actress Patricia Crowley, best known for her roles in the US soap operas including Dynasty and Generations, has died aged 91. | Getty Images

Crowley went on to appear in US soap operas, including appearing in nine episodes of the hit soap opera Dynasty in 1986. She went on to appear in 251 episodes of the popular soap opera Port Charles from 1997 until 2001.

In her later career, Crowley made small appearances in shows such as Friends, Charmed and The Bold and the Beautiful. Her final appearance on television came in the 2009 crime drama Cold Case.

Tributes have been paid to the actress by fans on social media. One fan said: “Sad to read that Patricia Crowley has died at 91. An undersung TV mom ("Please Don't Eat the Daisies").”

Another added: “A charming actress. Farewell to #PatriciaCrowley, who starred in the 1960s series version of ‘Please Don't Eat the Daisies’, and who was drawn into the world of "The Man From.U.N.C.L.E." in that show's pilot episode -- also released as a movie under the title ‘To Trap a Spy.’”