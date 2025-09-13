Iconic rock star and legendary drummer Viv Prince has died at the age of 84 years old.

The musician played for a plethora of bands during the sixties including The Kinds, Pretty Things and The Who. Following news of his death, tributes started to pour in.

Lead singer of White Stripes, Jack White led the tributes. Taking to his social media, he said: "I was lucky enough to meet Viv some years ago who was working on his farm in Portugal at the time.

"He was an inspired and eccentric rock and roller and maybe I'll have to put together a team to work on a documentary about this man one day. Safe travels into the sweet beyond Viv, you were one of the real ones. -III".

As of yet the cause of death remains unknown. One fan said on social media: “So sad to hear, Viv was pretty much the only musician of my formative era that I had any personal connections with.”

Another added: "RIP thank you for your talent." A third fan said: "The Pretty Things, what a band. Rest easy Viv."

Viv Prince was born in Loughborough in 1941 and started to make a name for himself in the 1960's. And at the time, he joined a band titled Pretty Thing in 1964. Aside from his drumming abilities, he was also famed for his on stage antics which drew in crowds far and wide.

But within twelve months, Viv left the band. Speaking to Classic Rock about his decision to leave the band, Dick Taylor explained: "The final straw with Viv came at The Twisted Wheel in Manchester. He refused to play because the pub across the road wouldn’t serve him."

The band is perhaps better known for hits including Don't Bring Me Down and Honey I need. Viv was part of the band's first two albums Pretty Things and Get The Picture before he bowed out of the group.