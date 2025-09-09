Singer Drake White and wife Alex are mourning the loss of their baby daughter who died shortly after birth.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country singer Drake White and wife Alex are coming to terms with the tragic death of their baby daughter who died shortly after being born at 29 weeks, the couple named their daughter Della Elizabeth White.

Drake and Alex White shared the news of their loss on Instagram and wrote: “On Sunday, August 31st our precious daughter, Della Elizabeth White, went peacefully to be with Jesus. We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Lord has been so near and close to us during this difficult time. He has held us up and sustained us through it all. We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide.

“May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday.

Country singer Drake White’s ‘precious’ baby daughter Della has died after being born at 29 weeks. Photo of Drake White on stage during SiriusXM's The Music Row Happy Hour Live On The Highway From Margaritaville on June 11, 2022. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images for SiriusXM

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. -Psalm 34:18

“I am dying from my grief; my years are shortened by sadness. Misery has drained my strength; I am wasting away from within. But I am trusting you, O Lord, saying, “You are my God!” My future is in your hands. -Psalm 31:10, 14-15

“Della Elizabeth White

“29 weeks

““3lbs 3.5 oz

“13.25 in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Born: Sunday, August 31st 2025 at 8:52AM and peacefully went to be with Jesus at 9:12AM.”

In response to the couple’s announcement, Alyssa Bonagura said: “Lord Jesus, we ask you to be with Drake & Alex right now and hold them in your arms, Flood them with your love. Help them step by step in the days, months, and years ahead Lord. In Jesus Name, Amen. Sending yall all my love ❤️😢.”

Jessie James Decker wrote: “I am so sorry. I love you and I’m praying for you all. No one should ever go through this kind of pain. I know your sweet girl will always be in your heart and watching over you🤍.”

In May of this year, Drake White and Alex confirmed to People magazine that they were expecting a second baby, the couple have a son William Hawk. Alex told People magazine that "We were able to conceive through IVF and had our frozen embryo transfer in March," and also said: "We found out we were pregnant 10 days later and are due in November."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex went on to add that "Sharing the news with our family and friends has been one of the best parts of the whole pregnancy," she continues. "We love seeing them as excited as we are to welcome a new baby into the world."

In 2019, the Make ‘Em Whiskey” singer Drake White was diagnosed with a rare brain condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM.) According to the NHS, it is “a tangle of blood vessels in the brain or on the brain surface. This causes blood to bypass the usual network of vessels and flows directly from arteries to veins.”

Drake White’s wife Alex was also diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and has an autoimmune disorder