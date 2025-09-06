Chad Bates has given an update on his wife Erin’’s health after she experienced a complicated birth.

Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates suffered a seizure following going into septic shock after the birth of her seventh child. Her husband Chad had shared the news that the couple had become parents to the seventh child to a little boy called Henry Blythe.

Chad took to his Instagram at the time and wrote: “After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived.

“Henry Blythe was born August 25th. 💙

“Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications.

“We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy. 💙”

Two days later, Chad took to Instagram again and said: “Back where he belongs 😘 I’ve never felt so thankful. Your prayers have been felt and so appreciated.”

Chad Bates has given an update on his wife Erin’’s health after she experienced a complicated birth. Photo: chad_erinpaine/Instagram | chad_erinpaine/Instagram

However, five days ago, he once again took to Instagram to share an update on Erin’s progress and wrote: “We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the prayers and support you have given on our behalf. It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world.

“He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness. We had asked for prayer for recovery for Erin due to complications. Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births.

“ She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike. We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain.

“Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers. We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world. We are holding onto God’s promises. -Chad.”

A day ago, Chad shared with the couple’s followers that Erin’s condition had worsened and wrote: “I have so many mixed emotions as I share this. Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure. Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears.

“She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious. As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend.

“The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

Michaela Bates, the sister of Erin, shared photographs of herself with baby Henry on Instagram and also wrote: “A huge thank you to everyone who has been praying for my sister Erin and her family over the past few days.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love, concern and prayer. Tho I have not been able to respond to every message please know that the comments, texts, and messages have touched our hearts deeply and we are so grateful. Henry is an absolute angel baby and we are completely in love with him.”

Bring Up Bates Erin Bates health update, what has Chad said?

Chad has now shown a video of Erin kissing baby Henry with the caption: “With tears in our eyes, we are praising the Lord that we are on the road to recovery. ❤️‍🩹 Your prayers have definitely touched heaven. 🙏🏻.”

In response, Modern Farmhouse Family said: “ONLY JESUS! Thank you Lord! This is a miracle that will glorify God and pull others to Him!

“Lord, thank you!! Thank you for your kindness to Erin and Chad! Continue to touch Erin’s body! Continue to give wisdom to the doctors for right steps forward. Continue to give rest and support for them as they walk out this recovery! Equip them with all they need right now, each hour! All for your glory Lord! In Jesus’ name.”

Another person said: “🙌🙌🙌🙌 God may You be glorified. Thank you, precious Lord and Savior for putting your protective covering over Erin. Please continue to help her heal. Keep her in the baby safe be with their whole entire family. Thank you for hearing our cries , Dear Lord. 🙏🙏🙏.”