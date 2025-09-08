Erin Bates suffered a seizure after going into septic shock after the birth of her seventh child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 22, Erin Bates and husband Chad revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram and said: “Baby Paine, you are already so loved! 😍 We cannot wait to hold you in our arms!” On June 1, they posted a video of their gender reveal and showed the couple’s six children running towards the couple with the baby scan photo. The caption read: “GENDER REVEAL 💙💗 Watch the sweet moment of how we told our kids and their reactions.”

Before Erin and Chad revealed their baby news, Chad had taken to Instagram on May 2 to share a birthday tribute to Erin and wrote: “I love you. Happy birthday, sweetheart. ❤️

I am so thankful for you; words cannot describe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are so special—a light in a dark place, a rose in a thorny patch, a sun beam on a rainy day, a fresh breeze in summer's heat, a warm hug on a cold day, a wonderful person in a weary world.

“People who know you, both near and far, are better because of you. You choose others over self, giving instead of taking, caring instead of callousness, love over selfishness, truth over lies.

Erin Bates update today: Has husband Chad posted an update on Instagram? Photo: chad_erinpaine/Instagram | chad_erinpaine/Instagram

“I love you, Erin, and I love EVERYTHING about you. You make the world a better place.

“You make ME a better person. happy birthday to my BEST friend.

“Love always, forever, Chad...your fella 🥰😘.””

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 27, details were shared about the birth of the couple’s seventh child and the Instagram post read: “After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived.

“Henry Blythe was born August 25th. 💙

“Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications.

“We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy. 💙”

Chad then shared another update and said: “Back where he belongs 😘 I’ve never felt so thankful. Your prayers have been felt and so appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, Chad then gave a more worrying update six days ago and said: “We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the prayers and support you have given on our behalf. It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world.

“ He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness. We had asked for prayer for recovery for Erin due to complications. Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births.

“She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike. We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain.

“Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers. We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world. We are holding onto God’s promises. -Chad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days ago, Chad gave a further update and said: “I have so many mixed emotions as I share this.Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure.

“Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears.She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious.

“As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend. The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine.

“We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two days ago, Chad gave a much more positive update and shared a video of Erin back together with baby Henry and wrote: “With tears in our eyes, we are praising the Lord that we are on the road to recovery. ❤️‍🩹 Your prayers have definitely touched heaven. 🙏🏻.”

At the time of writing, Chad has not yet given an update on Erin’s condition.