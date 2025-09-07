Reality TV star Erin Bates is in intensive care after suffering a severe seizure while recovering from septic shock following the birth of her seventh child.

Erin is one of the daughters of Gil and Kelly Bates, the central stars of the Bringing Up Bates TV show that documented the dynamics of their enormous family.

The show ran for 10 seasons before being axed in 2021, with 185 episodes broadcast on Up TV.

Erin’s husband, Chad Paine, shared an update on her condition via Instagram, describing the ordeal as one of the most difficult moments of his life.

He said: “I have so many mixed emotions as I share this. Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure. Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears.

“She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious.As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced - to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering.

“I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend. The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine.

“We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

How many siblings does Erin Bates have?

The entire premise of the Bringing Up Bates TV show was that Gil and Kelly Bates had a jaw-dropping number of children.

All in all, Erin was one of 19 children, all growing up together at the family home in Tennessee. Chad and Erin were already together in 2015, during season one of the show, and in the second episode were talking to a doctor about their previous miscarraiges.

Erin Bates’ net worth

According to reports, the Bringing Up Bates show proved to be rather lucrative for the family, particularly for parents Gil and Kelly, and the older children of the cohor.

An estimate by Nippy Gecko suggested that Erin’s net worth was in the region of $1m-$3m.