British boxing icon Ricky Hatton has died aged 46.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was found at his home in Hyde. Greater Manchester, where a police cordon is in place. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found at Hatton's address and that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British boxing icon Ricky Hatton has died aged 46. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hatton had been due to return to the ring in December, 13 years on from his last professional bout. He was expected to face Dubai's first-ever professional boxer Eisa Al Dah in the Emirate. He had not fought professionally since taking on Vyachslav Senchenko in Manchester in 2012, three and a half years after he had hung up his gloves following a defeat by Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

Hatton is one of Britain's most popular ever fighters, becoming renowned for taking huge swathes of support over to Las Vegas for huge fights against the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Paulie Malignaggi and Pacquiao.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.