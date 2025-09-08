The Budaörsi Latinovits Színház theatre has cancelled performances due to actress Boglárka Koós’s death

Hungarian actress Boglárka Koós has died at 27, in response to her death, the Budaörsi Latinovits Színház theatre shared a statement on Facebook which read: “Dear Audience! At these moments the curtain would be opened for the first time in our 2025/6 season, but our performances scheduled for tonight and the following days are cancelled.

“Our pain and anguish are inexpressible.

“Reflecting the dignity of the family, we do not wish to make a statement about the tragedy.

“We will soon inform our viewers on the regular channels about changes regarding the theater’s program.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bogi.

“Latinovits Theatre in Budaörs.”

Tributes paid to actress Boglárka Koós following her shock death at 27. Photo: koosboglarka/Instagram | koosboglarka/Instagram

Vígszínház, a theatre in Budapest also paid tribute to Boglárka Koós on Facebook and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn that actress Boglárka Koós, a member of the Latinovits Theatre company in Budaörs, passed away.

“Boogi spent her internship at the Comedy theatre, where she debuted as Mae in My Friend Harvey in 2022 and then had an important role in our first show Travels of K, but also played in The Great Gatsby, The Dictator, The Tycoon Bowl , and the Devils.

“We are proud to have known and worked with her. With a broken heart, we offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”

Fans have taken to Boglárka Koós’s Instagram to pay tribute to her and one wrote: “The world has become less again 🖤 with a very precious person 😢 but may you find peace up there 🖤 The space that is left here is irreplaceable :( You will be missed by many 😢,” whilst another said: “Incomprehensible. If only this could be prevented.”

Boglárka Koós studied at the University of Theatre and Film Arts and worked under Andrea Fullajtár and Gábor Zsámbéki. As well as working in theatre, she starred in TV and film productions. There are reports that Boglárka Koós died by suicide, but these have not been verified.

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.