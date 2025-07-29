Marlene Warfield’s sister Chequita shared the news of her death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Marlene Warfield who played the prostitute ex-girlfriend Clara of Jack Jefferson (played by James Earl Jones), in the 1970 movie The Great White Hope, has died at the age of 83. She also played the part of Dr Ledoux’s wife in an episode of Little House on the Prairie.

Before starring in The Great White Hope Marlene Warfield made her Broadway debut in The Great White Hope before appearing in the film, she won the Clarence Derwent Award for her performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Angrim paid tribute to Marlene Warfield on Facebook and wrote: “Diva down. The incredible actress Marlene Warfield has left us at the age of 83. STar of ‘The Great White Hope,’ she joined us on Little House in the episode. ‘Dark Sage.’ And she gave me my all time favourite moment from the movie ‘Network.’ Rest in power.”

Beloved actress Marlene Warfield dies at the age of 83. Portrait of American actress Marlene Warfield, receiving a bouquet of flowers as she arrives at London Airport, June 23rd 1968. (Photo by Jim Gray/Keystone/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Marlene Warfield was born in Queens, New York on June 19, 1941 and was brought up in Queens. Whilst her mother Ruth was a housewife, her father Sidney sold tokens for the New York City Transit Authority. Marlene studied at the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and also at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music (she studied Opera there).

Marlene also attended the American Institute of Theater and TV Arts. When it comes to her TV appearances, she starred in the likes of Hill Street Blues, Cagney & Lacey, ER, The West Wing, Perry Mason and Cold Case in 2003.

Marlene Warfield’s last stage performance was in King Hedley II in Pittsburgh. When it comes to her personal life, Marlene was married to William Horsey from 1967 until he passed away in 1993.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Broadway World, Marlene “gained prominence for her powerful portrayal of Laureen Hobbs, a Black revolutionary, in Sidney Lumet’s 1976 film Network. On television, she was known for playing Victoria Butterfield, Bea Arthur’s housekeeper, in the final season of the sitcom Maude (1977–1978).”

Marlene Warfield passed away in a Los Angeles hospital after losing her battle with lung cancer.