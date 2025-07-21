Hollywood actor and writer Tom Troupe has died just days after celebrating his 97th birthday.

Troupe’s death was confirmed by a family spokesman, who said that the star died from natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He passed away on Sunday, July 20, just five days after celebrating his 97th birthday.

Troupe was best known for his roles in the original 1960s sci-fi series Star Trek, as well as making an appearance a 1967 episode of the espionage series Mission: Impossible which would later go on to inspire the Tom Cruise films of the same name.

Troupe also had notable roles in the 1991 film My Own Private Idaho, appearing alongside Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, and briefly appeared in the hit sitcom Cheers.

The Hollywood star was married to actress Carole Cook in 1964. They remained married until her death from heart failure aged 98 in 2023. Cook’s close friend Lucille Ball was matron of honor at the couple’s 1964 wedding.

Alongside his screen credits, Troupe also served in the US military and was a veteran of the Korean War. For his heroics in the 1950s conflict, he was awarded a Bronze Star.

His return from the military saw the New York City-native pursue acting, first on the stage before moving to Los Angeles. He continued to perform on stage throughout his career, appearing in productions such as Same Time Next Year alongside Barbara Rush and Romantic Comedy alongside Mia Farrow. Troupe also appeared alongside wife Carole in stage productions such as The Lion in Winter, Fathers Day and The Gin Game.

Troupe is survived by song Christopher, daughter-in-law Becky, granddaughter Ashley and several nieces and nephews.