Jo Bacon: Love Actually actress dies aged 72 as tributes paid to 'brilliant star'

Jo Bacon, actor best known for her role as Natalie’s mum in Love Actually, has died at the age of 72.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of her most iconic roles came in the 2003 Christmas classic Love Actually, where she played the mother of Martine McCutcheon’s character in a memorable scene with Hugh Grant at the family’s south London doorstep. Beyond that, her extensive career included appearances in EastEnders, Casualty, The Bill, Pie in the Sky, Little Britain, A Touch of Frost, and New Tricks. She also starred as Jackie, the mother of Martin Freeman’s character in Breeders, earning critical praise.

Martin Freeman was among the mourners at her funeral, which took place yesterday. Bacon was diagnosed with cancer in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrant Jo Moore told those gathered: "Jo’s talent as an actor was a gift that she shared with the world. On stage and on screen, she brought us joy, laughter, and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she reached."

Quoting Bacon's lifelong friend Gill, Moore added: "Jo’s life was a wonderful, elaborate, kaleidoscope with different sections for each of her passions and only Jo was at the centre and could see and enjoy the whole kaleidoscope. In many ways Jo was a contradiction – a flamboyant extrovert, a superb wit, a natural communicator and yet, at the same time, an introspective loner. We all thought we knew her so well but, in reality, we each only knew and loved one aspect of her."

Jo Bacon, actor best known for her role as Natalie’s mum in Love Actually, has died at the age of 72. | Love Actually (Youtube)

Reflecting on her life following her diagnosis, Bacon reportedly said: “I have had a brilliant life. I have been so lucky to do the things I have done and to have met the wonderful people I have met. I have no regrets.”

Her close friend Patrick Roberts spoke movingly about her zest for life, her love of travel, and her deep affection for animals. The funeral was filled with applause, laughter, and tears as friends shared anecdotes celebrating her life and achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another friend, Barry Bowen, said: "The thing I remember and love most about her I suspected in those early local days and it proved true in spades as the years went by… her unfailing loyalty to her friends. If Jo had wanted to be anything other than the humble person we all knew, she was so well equipped to be a name dropper. Sharing stages and studios with the likes of Redgrave, O’Toole, Mirren, Bates, Rickman, Grant, Firth and Freeman were a silent compliment to her."