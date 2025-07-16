Marta Jiménez’s fatal incident took place in the Chistau Valley in the Spanish Pyrenees.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV star Marta Jiménez, known as ‘Adrenaline Woman’ who appeared on the Spanish TV programme 'El Hormiguero,’ has died in a base jumping accident in the Chistau Valley in the Spanish Pyrenees.

Sur In English reported that “When the emergency services arrived on the scene they found the body of a woman with serious injuries that lead to her death. The body was recovered by helicopter and later transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Huesca for an autopsy to be performed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pablo Motos paid tribute to Marta on Instagram and said: “Marta is gone. The adrenaline lady. He lost his life doing what he loved most. We are devastated. But our feeling of powerlessness and our sadness will not prevent us from remembering her when she screamed for joy for having achieved something impossible. I share with you through tears one of those moments.”

TV presenter Marta Jiménez, known as ‘Adrenaline Woman’ has died at 34 in a base jumping accident. Photo: marta_inthewild/Instagram | marta_inthewild/Instagram

Tributes have also been paid to Marta Jiménez on her Instagram page. One fan wrote: “May you rest in peace! Short life but intense and lived,” whilst another said: “May you rest in peace.”

According to The Sun, “In October last year, she starred in one of the show's most memorable moments when she jumped from a crane more than 197ft high.”

The Instagram account for Club Montañeros de Aragón Barbastro paid tribute to Marta and said: “With deep sadness we received the news of the passing of Marta Jimenez @marta_inthewild BASE jumper and passionate about mountains, who accompanied us on the Mountain Days of the Mountaineers Club of Aragon de Barbastro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the Club we would like to send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Her energy, bravery and love of nature left a mark on those of us who were lucky enough to hear her and share moments with her.

“Fly high, Marta.🖤⛰️.”