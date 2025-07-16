The family of an 18-year-old who died just days after falling seriously ill while on holiday in Ibiza has warned about the dangers of party drugs abroad.

Ryan Long passed away last Tuesday (July 8) after spending five days in intensive care. He had flown to the popular party island with friends on July 2 but quickly became unwell the following night. His friends managed to get him out of a club and into a taxi, but by the time they reached their accommodation, they realised he needed urgent medical attention and called an ambulance.

He was transferred to an intensive care unit, where he died with his parents by his side. His death is suspected to be linked to a party drug, according to Echo News, which spoke with Ryan’s grieving family.

“He’s not the first and he won’t be the last, but I hope that this will shock other young people his age,” said his father, Adrian Long. “It’s not worth the risk,” added his mother, Angela. “Ryan knew about the danger, he knew about Leah Betts and he knew that it only takes one pill. We’d drummed it into him but we never thought it would be him.”

Angela also said that high drink prices may have been a factor in the decision: “The attraction for youngsters is too much – Ryan told us that it was 52 euros for a single vodka and coke.”

Adrian praised the medical staff, saying: “The hospitals out there were superb, and we can't fault the doctors, nurses or any of the staff. However, they did tell us that there were a number of other cases already this season.”

In the wake of Ryan’s death, family friends Ben Bradford and Cliff Stonestreet launched a GoFundMe page titled In Loving Memory Of Ryan Long, raising more than £8,600 - far surpassing its £2,500 target.

The tribute reads: “At BBGK, we are more than just a training ground, we are a close knit community that supports one another through every triumph and every trial. One of our long-standing members and his family are experiencing an unimaginable loss, following the recent passing of a beloved brother and son.

“This family has been with me since the very beginning - nearly 10 years - and they are truly part of the heart and history of our academy. There is absolutely no expectation—this is simply an option for those who wish to offer a gesture of solidarity and care. We are BBGK. We stand together. Always.”

Messages of condolence have poured in since the teenager’s death, with many posting tributes on Adrian Long’s Facebook page. One person wrote: “We’re all devastated for you all. You’ve got an army of people around you to support you through this devastating time. xxxxxxxx”

Another added: “Oh Ady, I can’t even imagine the pain you’re all going through, truly heartbreaking. We’re here for you all xxxx.”

A service for Ryan is scheduled for August 6.