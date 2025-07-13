A former WWE wrestler has been shot dead in the street, with police launching an investigation into his murder.

Kevin Nikel, a former WWE wrestler known to fans as Knuckles Madsen and Ivan Warsaw on the indie circuit, has been shot and killed. He was 41 years old.

Police in Benton County, Arkansas, found Nikel just after midnight on Friday with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital but died before doctors could save him.

Investigators are still piecing together what happened. No arrests have been made at the time of publication.

Wrestler Knuckles Madsen has been shot dead in Arkansas. | Knuckles Madsen/Facebook

Nikel leaves behind his eight-year-old son, Zac. Friends have launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and help support the boy.

Nikel’s wrestling career took off with WWE’s NXT from 2012 to 2013. After leaving WWE, he continued to perform across Texas and for promotions like Championship Wrestling and Southwest Wrestling Entertainment.

Tributes have been pouring in since his death. A spokesperson for the TNA X-Division Champion Moose said: “Wow, this hit hard. Just got the news on Kevin Nikel.

“We were supposed to wrestle next weekend but his life got taken way too early. Great human, great heart, great pro wrestler.

“You will be missed dearly. Rest easy.”