WWE star Sabu has died just weeks after taking part in his final match in the ring.

Tributes have been paid to WWE legend Sabu who has died at the age of 60, only weeks after taking part in his final match in the ring. WWE paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.”

Following WWE’s tribute on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Crazy to think he was just wrestling last month in Vegas! RIP,” whilst another fan wrote: “A true legend! Thank you for the memories 🪽☝️.” Tributes have also been paid to Sabu on his Instagram page which had 33.9K followers. One fan wrote: “RIP mane", whilst another wrote: “Rest in peace icon!”

Sabu had taken part in a retirement match against Joey Janela at WrestleMania which took place in Las Vegas, Sabu won the No-Rope Barbed Wire Match against Janela. AEW paid tribute to Sabu on X and wrote: “AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.

“From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.

WWE legend Sabu has died at the age of 60, what was the cause of his death? Photo: therealsabuecw/Instagram | therealsabuecw/Instagram

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Sabu’s real name was Terry Brunk and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale who promoted his final match told ESPN that "It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Sabu one last time and to be able to give him the sendoff he deserved.” Brett went on to say that "His life and career deserve to be celebrated and it's refreshing to know that his final match was 100 percent authentic Sabu. He is and was a legend, and his legacy will live for generations to come."

During his career, Sabu was both a two-time ECW champion, a ECW tag team champion and an ECW world television champion. According to ESPN, “Sabu began his wrestling career under the tutelage of his uncle Ed "The Sheik" Farhat and made a name for himself during his tenure in ECW during the 1990s where he combined high-flying antics with ultraviolent matches that featured barbed wire, chairs, tables and more.”

One fan took to Sabu’s Instagram and wrote: “Glad you’re back with Melissa now. RIP.” Sabu had previously had a relationship with Melissa Coates, who died due to complications from COVID-19 in 2021, she was only 52.

What was the cause of Sabu’s death?

At the time of writing, it is not yet known what was the cause of Sabu’s death.

Who has paid tribute to Sabu?

Mick Foley has paid tribute to Sabu on Facebook and wrote: “MISSING ABU.

“I just learned the sad news of Sabu’s passing, and it had me feeling really down this Mother’s Day. I will write a longer article in a few days, but I just wanted to say that Sabu was one of my favorite opponents- and that he was an innovator, a pioneer for our sport, and someone who gave so much more to the sport than it gave back to him.

“Just two days ago, I was talking with friends about two of my favorite Sabu moments- the time we swept the blackjack table clean, so I could pile drive him on that table in the casino of the silver nugget, and the time he tried his very best to break a bottle over my head, with the bottle finally breaking on the sixth try.

“RIP Sabu.”